Lady O tennis falls to Lincoln High

The Beatrice girls tennis team ran into a tough Class A team Tuesday at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The Lady O fell to visiting Lincoln High 8-1.
Head coach Christy Strubel said Lincoln High was a tough and experienced Class A team.
"Many of their players that we competed against were juniors and seniors," Strubel said. "This year, we won more games than we did two years ago when we played them on our courts."
The weather conditions made things even more interesting for both teams.
"I think the wind and colder temperatures played a part in how some of our girls performed," Strubel said. "It was good experience for them to play in these conditions and valuable lessons were learned."
Olivia Pfeiffer picked up the teams lone win at No. 1 singles. She defeated her opponent 8-6.
"Olivia's strategy is sharpening on the court and she capitalized on some hard fought points," Strubel said. "She finished with a big win against their No. 1 player."
At No. 2 singles, Avery Plessel fell 8-3 while Haley Price lost 8-4 at No. 3 singles and Shelby Buck lost 8-4 at No. 4 singles.
Ashton Strubel lost her No. 5 singles match 8-3 and JuJu Hemmingsen lost 8-1 at No. 6 singles.
In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Haley Price and Shelby Buck lost 8-1 while the No. 2 team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Romero Benavides also lost 8-1. The No. 3 doubles team of Avery Plessel and Olivia Pfeiffer lost 8-6.
"There was much improvement from our No. 10 JV player all the way up to No. 1 singles player," Strubel said. "The girls were seeing improvements in their game play even from last Thursday's dual against Crete."
The Lady O will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the York Invite. They will then travel to Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday before hosting Lincoln Christian next Thursday.