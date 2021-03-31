Lady O tennis falls to Lincoln High

The Beatrice girls tennis team ran into a tough Class A team Tuesday at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Lady O fell to visiting Lincoln High 8-1.

Head coach Christy Strubel said Lincoln High was a tough and experienced Class A team.

"Many of their players that we competed against were juniors and seniors," Strubel said. "This year, we won more games than we did two years ago when we played them on our courts."

The weather conditions made things even more interesting for both teams.

"I think the wind and colder temperatures played a part in how some of our girls performed," Strubel said. "It was good experience for them to play in these conditions and valuable lessons were learned."

Olivia Pfeiffer picked up the teams lone win at No. 1 singles. She defeated her opponent 8-6.

"Olivia's strategy is sharpening on the court and she capitalized on some hard fought points," Strubel said. "She finished with a big win against their No. 1 player."

At No. 2 singles, Avery Plessel fell 8-3 while Haley Price lost 8-4 at No. 3 singles and Shelby Buck lost 8-4 at No. 4 singles.