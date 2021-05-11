Lady O tennis finishes 2nd at Trailblazer Meet

RALSTON -- The Beatrice girls tennis team traveled to Ralston for the Trailblazer Conference Meet on Monday and finished runner-up out of four teams.
Olivia Pfeiffer finished 3-0 on the day and finished first in No. 1 singles.
"Olivia played very consistently while throwing in different shots that she has been working on during practice and competitions," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel.
Avery Plessel played No. 2 doubles and went 1-2.
"Avery played competitors that were very tough opponents," Strubel said. "She played hard throughout each match and got third in the conference."
The No. 1 doubles team of Haley Price and Shelby Buck earned second place with a 2-1 record.
"Haley and Shelby played and communicated well as a duo," Strubel said. "Their game is becoming more strategic and they are picking up on what they need to do as a team to be successful."
The No. 2 team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Benavides went 0-3.
"Their match scores showed improvement in the number of games won from the times they played each opponent," Strubel said. "Their communication and consistency is improving greatly on the court."
The Lady O also played in the Kearney Catholic Invite on Thursday and finished fourth out of 12 teams.
"We focused on new strategies and shots with the teams we faced at this tournament," Strubel said. "These strategies paid off and we played very competitively and communicated well as a whole."
Pfeiffer went 3-2 in the tournament, earning her fifth place in No. 1 singles. She defeated Hershey, Hastings St. Cecilia and Adams Central while falling to McCook and Hastings.
Avery Plessel won her pool in No. 2 singles. She beat Hershey, Kearney Catholic and Gering and fell to Grand Island Central Catholic and McCook. She earned third place at the meet.
Haley Price and Shelby Buck finished fourth in No. 1 doubles. They beat Lexington, Alliance and Adams Central and fell to McCook and Kearney Catholic.
Ashton Strubel and Sonia Benavides played No. 2 doubles and beat Hastings St. Cecilia and fell to Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Alliance and Hastings.
The Beatrice girls tennis team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.