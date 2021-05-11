Lady O tennis finishes 2nd at Trailblazer Meet

RALSTON -- The Beatrice girls tennis team traveled to Ralston for the Trailblazer Conference Meet on Monday and finished runner-up out of four teams.

Olivia Pfeiffer finished 3-0 on the day and finished first in No. 1 singles.

"Olivia played very consistently while throwing in different shots that she has been working on during practice and competitions," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel.

Avery Plessel played No. 2 doubles and went 1-2.

"Avery played competitors that were very tough opponents," Strubel said. "She played hard throughout each match and got third in the conference."

The No. 1 doubles team of Haley Price and Shelby Buck earned second place with a 2-1 record.

"Haley and Shelby played and communicated well as a duo," Strubel said. "Their game is becoming more strategic and they are picking up on what they need to do as a team to be successful."

The No. 2 team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Benavides went 0-3.

"Their match scores showed improvement in the number of games won from the times they played each opponent," Strubel said. "Their communication and consistency is improving greatly on the court."