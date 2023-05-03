The Beatrice girls tennis team has been busy with duals against Norris, Wilber-Clatonia, Nebraska City, Ralston and Lincoln Northwest as well as an invitational at Elkhorn North.

On April 18, the team played Lincoln Northwest and was able to get a 9-0 sweep.

"All the varsity players won their games and really seemed to gel together when playing their doubles matches," said Beatrice head coach Christy Strubel.

On April 19, the team traveled to the Elkhorn North to compete in an invitational against eight tough teams. Other teams competing included Elkhorn North, Elkhorn, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy, Ralston, St. Paul and Crete.

The team tied for fifth place with Grace Ideus getting fifth in No. 1 singles and Tayla deKoning and Sonia Romero-Benavides getting fifth in No. 1 doubles. Ashton Strubel got sixth in No. 2 singles and Audrey Reimer and Carly Miller got sixth in No. 2 singles.

"They all played very tough games and fought hard during all of their matches," Strubel said.

On April 25, the team traveled to Ralston and fell 6-3.

"But many matches were closely played with many games decided by very close rallies," Strubel said.

Grace Ideus and Ashton Strubel won their No. 3 doubles match against the Rams while Grace Ideus won her No. 1 singles match and Jorja Boller won her No. 6 singles match.

On April 27, the team traveled to Nebraska City and won 7-2 and on May 1, the team traveled to Wilber-Clatonia and won 7-2.

On Tuesday, the team hosted a tough Norris team and fell 9-0.

"There were many tight rallies and games played," Strubel said of the Norris match. "Our team really has worked hard this season at changing their games to be able to play competitively and strategically. Their gameplay has improved so much as doubles teams and individually on the court as well. They know what they need to change from point to point and are really self-correcting themselves on the courts."

The Lady O will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the Kearney Catholic Invite before hosting the Beatrice Invite on Saturday. They will then travel to Nebraska City for the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Monday.

"We have a very busy schedule this next week, but the season has been very exciting and fun to watch take shape," Strubel said.