The Beatrice girls tennis team had their home opener against Lincoln Lutheran Tuesday afternoon at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Lady O fell in the dual 7-2.

Beatrice coach Christy Strubel said the dual against Lincoln Lutheran is always a tough one, but also one where they can get every girl a match due to the sizes of the team.

"All of the girls faced new challenges and found new strengths in their games," Strubel said. "They found different areas they want to focus on in preparation for our varsity invitational at York on Thursday."

Audrey Reimer won her No. 5 singles match 8-2 while Grace Ideus and Tayla deKoning won their No. 2 doubles match 8-3.

"We are still trying to fin the right fit at different positions, but the girls are showing that they are here to compete," Strubel said. "We fell 7-2, but we walked away with valuable experience and room to grow."

The Beatrice girls previously opened their season on the road at Crete and fell 6-3.

"We played Crete with consistency and grit," Strubel said. "Even with the loss, the girls fought hard and each played very well. We do have areas to work on, but the time they spent in the offseason really showed in their strength and types of plays they executed."

Against Crete, Grace Ideus won her No. 1 singles match 8-6 while Audrey Reimer won her No. 5 singles match 8-5. Carly Miller won her No. 6 singles match 8-3.

The Lady O tennis team will now go on the road for three straight competitions. They travel to the York Invite on Thursday before traveling to the Ralston Invite on Saturday. They travel to a dual at Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday.

Beatrice will then have three straight home duals against Lincoln Christian on April 6, Waverly on April 10 and Lincoln Northwest on April 18.