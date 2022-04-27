Lady O tennis hosts dual against Ralston

The Beatrice tennis team hosted a dual with Ralston Tuesday on a beautiful day at Hannibal Park.

The Lady O fell 6-3 in the dual. Olivia Pfeiffer won her No. 1 singles match

"Olivia really is working on variety in her matches and working on how to play in many different weather situations," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel. "She has grown in her types of shots and her abilities to move her opponent around the court and her maturity and patience in her game."

Pfeiffer also teamed up with Sonia Benavides to win their No. 3 doubles match.

"Sonia has developed a strong, consistent game on the court," Strubel said. "When she plays aggressively her ground strokes give her opponents great difficulty."

Ashton Strubel and Avery Martin fell in their matches on Tuesday.

"Ashton and Avery have strong serves and ground strokes," Strubel said. "They both are working on changing up their types of shots and placement on the court."

Tayla deKoning won her No. 6 single match in a back and forth tiebreaker 9-8. deKoning and Grace Ideus fell in their doubles match.

"Grace and Tayla both hustle and are very consistent with their strokes," Strubel said. "They communicate very well together."

The Lady O tennis team played in two invitationals on Friday and Saturday in high winds. Friday, they competed at the Elkhorn North Invite with Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Omaha Mercy and Ralston. Olivia Pfeiffer was able to claim third place in singles action.

On Saturday, Beatrice hosted their home invitational against Norris, Nebraska City, and Waverly. Beatrice finished runner-up as a team. Pfeiffer won first place in No. 1 singles and Benavides finished first place in No. 2 singles.

"All of the girls played very hard and showed great perseverance in the weather conditions," Strubel said. "The wind made it difficult to control our shots and was very exhausting for them to play in. They showed grit and determination and fought through the conditions to come out with runner up in our invitational."

On Monday, Beatrice hosted a dual with Wilber-Clatonia and won matches in No. 1 and No. 2 singles and doubles.

Beatrice will host a dual with Nebraska City on Thursday and a dual with Norris on May 3 before traveling to the Kearney Catholic Invite on May 5.

