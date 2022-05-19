Lady O tennis players compete at State

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls tennis team traveled to Lincoln on Thursday for the NSAA State Tennis Meet at the Woods Tennis Center.

The Lady O was unable to advance anybody to Friday's rounds, but head coach Christine Strubel said the whole team showed up and performed well.

Senior Olivia Pfeiffer (30-8) was the ninth-seed in No. 1 singles and she won her first match over Alliance's Haley Weare 6-0, 6-1. In her second match, Pfeiffer fell to eighth-seeded Ellie Peterson of York 6-4, 6-1.

"Olivia left everything she had on the court," Strubel said. She played her heart out today and all season. Her season ended up 31-9 and she's such an amazing leader and role model for our girls to look up to."

Sonia Romero Benavides played No. 2 singles for the Lady O and she fell to 11th-seeded Molly Looper of Lincoln Christian in her first round match 6-1, 6-1.

"Sonia made some great shots and took her opponent to deuce many times, Struebl said. "Her game has improved immensely this season."

In No. 1 doubles, the duo of Avery Martin and Ashton Strubel fell in their first round match 6-3, 6-3 to eighth-seeded Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh of Adams Central.

"This team played lights out on the court today," Strubel said. "They had some powerful hits and serves and really worked well as a team."

Beatrice's No. 2 doubles team of Tayla deKoning and Grace Ideus fell in their first round match to eighth-seeded Grace Larsen and Molly Nebel of Omaha Mercy 6-0, 6-0.

"This team's game has improved immensely throughout this year," Strubel said. "They’ve gained so many new strategies and skills that they’re using on the court"

While the team is disappointed they weren't able to get anybody into Friday's rounds, Strubel said the team stepped up and played well on the big state.

"Every single girl that stepped foot on the state tennis courts today played as well as as they have played all year long," Strubel said. "They fought hard, they didn’t give up, and they made Beatrice proud. Our girls are very motivated to put in the off season work to become stronger, more strategic players when next spring rolls around. It was an amazing season with a fabulous group of 27 girls."

Norris also competed at the NSAA State Meet.

The Lady Titans' Isabella Hecht was the No. 4 seed in No. 2 singles. She won her first match 6-0, 6-1 over Maycen Wilson of Holdrege. She then won her second round match 6-0, 6-1 over Alexandra Nilges of Blair.

Hecht then won her semifinal match over fifth-seeded Hastings 6-4, 6-2 before falling in the championship to top-seeded Brownell-Talbot 6-2, 6-0.

Norris' Jessica Craft played in No. 1 singles and fell in her first match to Omaha Roncalli's MacKenzie Robertson 6-1, 4-6, (10-7)

In No. 1 doubles, Norris' duo of Megan Sorenson and Anna Jelinek won their first round match 6-2, 6-3 over Mayah Colle and Lilly Nuss of York. They lost 6-3, 6-3 in the second round to third-seeded Paulina Fornicheva and Julia Gates of Elkhorn.

In No. 2 doubles, Norris duo of Natalie Roche and Eizlee Misko were the No. 12 seed and they fell in their first round match 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to Lexi Benson and Lexie Schultz of Hastings.

Wilber-Clatonia also had three players playing at the NSAA State Meet. In No. 2 singles, Amy Kozak won her play-in match over St. Paul, but lost her first round match to top-seeded Tanya Bachu of Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 6-0, 6-0.

Wilber-Clatonia's No. 2 doubles team of Aleksa Chambers and Samantha Escobar lost a play-in game to St. Paul.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.