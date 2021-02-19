Lady O to host Bennington in district final

The Sunland Area has a plethora of teams playing in district championship games on Saturday, including Beatrice.

The Lady O has earned the No. 7 seed in Class B, so they will host 10th-seeded Bennington at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ozone. A win would qualify Beatrice for the Class B State Tournament.

Beatrice is 13-4 on the season while Bennington is 13-10. The two teams have not played each other this year.

Norris will be the No. 1 overall seed in Class B and they will host South Sioux City on Saturday at 3 p.m.

All classes lower than Class B will play their district finals games next Friday and all games will be played at neutral locations

The Freeman Lady Falcons were able to win their subdistrict on Thursday night, which earned them the No. 16 seed in Class C2. They will play top seeded Crofton at 7 p.m. Friday. Columbus High School will host that game.

The Southern Lady Raiders are the No. 12 seed in Class D1 and they will play fifth-seeded Archbishop Bergan next Friday. The time and location of that game was yet to be determined.