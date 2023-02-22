The Beatrice girls are one win away from punching a ticket to the state tournament and they'll get that chance in front of their home crowd.

Beatrice (16-4) is the No. 7 seed in Class B and they will host No. 10 seed Bennington (15-9) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the O-Zone in Beatrice. The winner will advance to the Class B State Tournament next week.

Beatrice and Bennington have not previously played this season.

Despite their loss to Beatrice on Tuesday in the subdistrict final, Norris will still host a district final on Saturday.

The Lady Titans (15-9) are the No. 8 seed in Class B and they will host No. 9 seed Duchesne Academy (16-8) at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the winner advancing to state.

Norris and Duchesne have not previously played this season.

The Sterling and Freeman girls basketball teams will both be on the road for their district final games on Friday.

Sterling (17-6) is the No. 12 seed in Class D1 and they will travel to fifth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock (20-5) for a 7 p.m. tip off Friday night. The winner will advance to state.

Sterling and Elmwood-Murdock have not previously played each other this season.

Freeman (13-11) is the No. 16 seed in Class C2 and they will play No. 1 seed Crofton (22-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Columbus Lakeview High School. The winner will advance to state.

Freeman and Crofton have not played previously this season.

Freeman, Tri County boys set for round 3

The Freeman and Tri County boys will clash again on Thursday in the C2-1 Subdistrict final.

Freeman (24-1) is the No. 1 seed in the C2-1 Subdistrict and they advanced to the finals with a 66-40 win over fourth-seeded Johnson County Central.

Tri County is the No. 2 seed in the subdistrict and they advanced to the finals with a 70-41 win over third-seeded Palmyra.

The game between Freeman and Tri County is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Freeman High School.

The Falcons and Trojans have played twice already this season. Freeman won the regular scheduled game 54-37 on Jan. 7, but Tri County was able to win their matchup in the MUDECAS semifinals 43-35.

Both Freeman and Tri County will host a district final game regardless of the outcome of Thursday's subdistrict final.

The Pawnee City boys (13-9) will play in the D1-1 subdistrict final on Thursday against top-seeded Johnson-Brock (20-4). That game will take place at Johnson-Brock High School and Pawnee City will need a win to advance to a district final.

Pawnee City, the No. 2 seed in the subdistrict, advanced by defeating third-seeded Pawnee City 73-48.

The Diller-Odell boys advanced to the D2-1 Subdistrict Final with a 47-40 win over Sterling on Tuesday.

Diller-Odell (10-14) will play top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (16-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Sacred Heart High School. The Griffins have to win to advance to a district final.