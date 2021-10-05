Lady O to host Norris in district final

The Beatrice softball team will see a familiar foe in the B-6 District final on Friday.

Despite both teams losing in the B-5 Subdistrict, Beatrice and Norris reached a district final due to their position in the wildcard standings. The two rivals will play each other for the second consecutive year.

Beatrice is the No. 6 seed in Class B, so they will be hosting 11th-seeded Norris on Friday in a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to Class B State. The start time for that series is yet to be announced.

The two teams just squared off on Monday in the first round of the B-5 Subdistrict. Beatrice won that game 6-2 before losing to top-seeded Wahoo later in the day.

Beatrice also played Norris in the season opener on Aug. 19 with Beatrice winning that game 10-2.

The two teams also met in last year's district final. Norris hosted as the higher seed and was able to sweep Beatrice 9-4 and 13-2 to advance to state.

Beatrice is 18-7 on the season while Norris is 15-13.

Other Class B district finals matchups include No. 16 seed O'Neil at No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt; No. 15 seed Crete at No. 2 seed Hastings; No. 14 seed Aurora at No. 3 seed Bennington; No. 13 seed Gering at No. 4 seed Wahoo; No. 12 seed Wayne at No. 5 seed Northwest; No. 10 seed Omaha Gross at No. 7 seed Scottsbluff and No. 9 seed Elkhorn at No. 8 seed Waverly.

The eight winners will advance to the Class B State Tournament, which starts on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Hastings.

