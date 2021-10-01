Lady O to play Norris at subdistricts

The Beatrice softball team's season finale was canceled due to weather Thursday night, but the Lady O did learn who their opponent will be in the first round of subdistricts.
Beatrice will be competing in the B-5 Subdistrict at Hackberry Softball Complex in Wahoo on Monday. The Lady O's 17-6 record has earned them the No. 2 seed and they will face third-seeded Norris (15-12) at 1 p.m. on Monday.
With a win, Beatrice would advance to the subdistrict final at 3 p.m. where they'll play the winner of top-seeded Wahoo (23-3) and fourth-seeded NEN (16-10).
The 10 subdistrict winners and the six best non subdistrict winners will be seeded and paired for district final games. Those eight winners will advance to state.
Both Beatrice and Norris are in solid position to play in a district final regardless of the outcome of Monday's subdistrict.
Freeman has earned the No. 2 seed in the C-3 Subdistrict, which will also be hosted by Hackberry Softball Complex in Wahoo.
The Lady Falcons are 19-6 on the season and they will play third-seeded Southern (2-22) at 4 p.m. on Monday.
The winner of that game will play in the subdistrict final at 6 p.m. against the winner of top-seeded Bishop Neumann (25-1) and fourth-seeded West Point-Beemer (1-26).
Freeman is also in good position to play in a district final regardless of Monday's subdistrict results.
Wilber-Clatonia (6-16) is the No. 4 seed in the C-5 Subdistrict hosted by Malcolm. They will play top-seeded Malcolm (17-9) at 3 p.m. on Monday.
The winner of that will play in the subdistrict final at 7 p.m. against the winner of second-seeded Aquinas Catholic (14-10) and third-seeded Milford (12-14).
District final games will be held Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. The State Tournament will take place Oct. 13-15 in Hastings.