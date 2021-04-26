Lady O track takes fourth at Yowell Classic

YORK -- The Beatrice girls track and field team finished tied for fourth at the Yowell Classic Track Meet in York while the boys team finished sixth.
The Lady O finished with 69 points, which tied them with Fairbury for fourth place. Waverly won with 131, Norris was second with 103 and York was third with 91.
The Beatrice boys finished with 38.5 points. Waverly won the meet with 177.5 points, Norris was second with 129 points, Seward was third with 92 points, Crete was fourth with 54 points and York was fifth with 39 points.
"It was the first great day we have had weather wise," said Beatrice Coach Karen Schlueter. "It was finally warmer and not as windy. The team has 24 PR's and we keep getting better, which is our goal."
Morgan Mahoney finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.69 while Avery Barnard finished third in the 200-meter dash, fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
Addie Hatcliff finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run while Mak Hatcliff finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Josie Frerichs finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
Taylor Oblinger finished fourth in the pole vault, Jaelynn Kosmos finished fourth in the long jump and Riley Schwisow finished fourth in the triple jump. Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished third in the discus and Sadie Glynn finished sixth in the discus.
The 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney finished second while the 1,600-relay team of Ellie Jurgens, Addie Hatcliff, Addie Perrett and Delanie Roeder finished fourth. The 3,200-meter relay team of Josie Frerichs, Chelsea Leners, Jaiden Coudeyras and Addie Hatcliff also finished fourth.
Diego Rodriguez finished fourth in the 400-meter dash while Cole Maschmann finished fifth in the 800-mter run and Preston Church finished fifth in the high jump.
Preston Witulski won the pole vault with a vault of 13-0 while Matt Laflin was sixth in the pole vault.
"Preston Witulski has been battling all year in the pole vault and finally got to 13-0 to win the event," Schlueter said. "That's exciting for him to reach that goal."
Jackson Zhang finished third in the discus and third in the shot put while Hunter Weirich finished fourth in the discus.
The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again on Thursday at the Crete Invite.
YOWELL CLASSIC
At York
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 177.5, Norris 129, Seward 92, Crete 54, York 39, Beatrice 38.5, Fairbury 25.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Armatys, Waverly, :11.22; 2. Meyer, Norris, :11.48; 3. Britton, Waverly, :11.56; 200--1. Armatys, Waverly, :22.60; 2. Meyer, Norris, :23.15; 3. Duncan, Seward, :23.28; 400--1. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :51.16; 2. Schanou, Seward, :51.71; 3. Murray, Waverly, :51.88; 800--1. Pittman, Norris, 2:04.47; 2. Cooper, Norris, 2:05.33; 3. Schroeder, Waverly, 2:06.60. 1,600--1. Pinneo, York, 4:37.69; 2. Schroeder, Waverly, 4:50.46; 3. Cooper, Norris, 4:52.22; 3,200--1. Pinneo, York, 9:56.34; 2. Greve, Waverly, 10:20.48; 3. Pittman, Norris, 10:25.24; 110 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :15.29; 2. Wingrove, Waverly, :15.37; 3. Harms, Waverly, :15.82; 300 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :40.80; 2. Medill, Norris, :41.34; 3. Krieser, Crete, :41.90; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Harms, Hovelsrud, Rose, Armatys) :43.81; 2. Norris :44.22; 3. Crete :45.68; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Wingrove, Rose, Murray, Heffelfinger) 3:30.34; 2. Seward 3:366.97; 3. Crete 3:37.74; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Schroeder, Greve, Kavan, Connot) 8:28.81; 2. Norris 8:29.13; 3. Seward 8:47.32;
high jump--1. Starr, Fairbury, 6-6; 2. Medill, Norris, 6-4; 3. Bietz, Crete, 5-10; long jump--1. Medill, Norris, 21-10; 2. Rice, Norris, 20-3; 3. Duncan, Seward, 19-7½; triple jump--1. Wingrove, Waverly, 42-6¼; 2. Duncan, Seward, 41-4½; 3. Chica, Crete, 39-6½; pole vault--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-0; 2. Knott, Seward, 13-0; 3. Firmanik, Fairbury, 12-6; shot put--1. Dickey, Seward, 47-10½; 2. Hanke, Waverly, 45-9½; 3. Zhang, Beatrice, 45-6½; discus--1. Dickey, Seward 152-0; 2. Hoos, Waverly, 142-7; 3. Zhang, Beatrice, 136-1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 115, Norris 103, York 91, Beatrice 69, Fairbury 64, Seward 60, Crete 23.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.69; 2. Bredhauer, Norris, :12.97; 3. Hartweg, Waverly, :13.08; 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :26.19; 2. Rice, Waverly, :27.02; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :27.32; 400--1. Lierman, Fairbury, :59.41; 2. Persinger, Waverly, 1:00.55; 3. Qualset, Waverly, 1:03.82; 800--1. Hirschfeld, York, 2:19.28 (meet record, former record 2:21.36, Lee, York, 2014); 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 2:23.56; 3. Waldo, Waverly, 2:30.06; 1,600--1. Stuckey, York, 5:30.27; 2. Portwine, York, 5:31.75; 3. Thomas, Norris, 5:33.64; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 11:51.13; 2. Hirschfeld, York, 11:54.78; 3. Portwine, York, 12:02.07; 100 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :15.67; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :16.90; 3. Huss, Fairbury, :17.16; 300 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :47.08; 2. Adam, Crete, :49.65; 3. Clarke, Waverly, :49.87; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Schulyak, Persinger, Rice, Hartweg) :51.15; 2. Beatrice :51.65; 3. Norris :52.71; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Hartweg, Qualset, Lauenstein, Persinger) 4:08.72; 2. Seward 4:21.37; 3. Norris 4:25.87; 3,200 relay--1. York (Faust, Portwine, Stuckey, Hirschfeld) 10:01.29; 2. Waverly 10:17; 3. Seward 10:26.00;
high jump--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, 5-7; 2. Meyer, Seward, 5-2; 3. Newton, Crete, 5-0; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 16-5; 2. Ringler, Seward, 15-11; 3. Sheperd, Waverly, 15-8; triple jump--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 34-5½; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 32-11; 3. Williams, Norris, 31-7; pole vault--1. Driewer, York, 10-6; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 9-6; 3. Hartweg, Waverly, 9-6; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 41-5½; 2. Kircher, Norris, 35-10½; 3. Erwin, York, 34-9½; discus--1. Viger, Seward, 119-9; 2. Hoblyn, York, 110-8; 3. Krzycki-Pangborn, Beatrice, 109-3.