Lady O track takes fourth at Yowell Classic

YORK -- The Beatrice girls track and field team finished tied for fourth at the Yowell Classic Track Meet in York while the boys team finished sixth.

The Lady O finished with 69 points, which tied them with Fairbury for fourth place. Waverly won with 131, Norris was second with 103 and York was third with 91.

The Beatrice boys finished with 38.5 points. Waverly won the meet with 177.5 points, Norris was second with 129 points, Seward was third with 92 points, Crete was fourth with 54 points and York was fifth with 39 points.

"It was the first great day we have had weather wise," said Beatrice Coach Karen Schlueter. "It was finally warmer and not as windy. The team has 24 PR's and we keep getting better, which is our goal."

Morgan Mahoney finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.69 while Avery Barnard finished third in the 200-meter dash, fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 100-meter dash.

Addie Hatcliff finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run while Mak Hatcliff finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Josie Frerichs finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run.