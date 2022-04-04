Lady O track team wins Platteview Invite

PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice girls track team ran away from the competition at the Platteview Invite on Friday.

The Lady O finished with 125 team points, which put them ahead of runner-up York's 79 points and third place Waverly's 75 points.

Morgan Mahoney and Avery Barnard swept the top two spots in both the 100 and 200 meter dash. Mahoney won the 100 with a time of 12.44 while Barnard was runner-up with a time of 12.53. Mahoney also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.25 while Barnard was second with a time of 26.83.

Jaelynne Kosmos and Riley Schwisow swept the top two spots in the triple jumps. Kosmos won with a jump of 34-09.75 while Schwisow was runner-up with a jump of 33-02.

Schwisow finished first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.36. Kosmos finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-06.

Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.66 and fourth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 53.82.

Madeline Swanson finished runner-up in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.80. She finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00. Jaelynne

Addie Hatcliff finished third in the 1,600-meter run. Makenna Blum finished tied for third in the pole vault with a vault of 9-00.

The Lady O's 400-meter relay team of Schwisow, Barnard, Anna Gleason and Mahoney finished first with a time of 50.86. The 3,200-relay team of Swanson, Josie Frerichs, Chlelsea Leners and Addison Perrett finished first with a time of 10.36.20.

The Beatrice finished with 27 team points, which was good enough for sevent yplace.

The Orangemen had three athletes earn points in the pole vault. Preston Witulski finished runner-up with a vault of 12-06. Matt Laflin finished fourth with a vault of 11-06. Evan Coon finished fifth with a vault of 11-00.

Witulski also finished first in the long jump with a jump of 21-10.50. Brock Ostdiek finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 123-07.

The Beatrice boys and girls track teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Waverly Invite.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.