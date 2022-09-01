Lady O volleyball beats Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH -- The Beatrice volleyball team picked up their second win of the season on Tuesday with a sweep of Plattsmouth.

The Lady O won the match 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 in Plattsmouth, improving their record to 2-1 on the season.

Annie Gleason led the way for Beatrice with 10 kills and two blocks. Avery Martin had seven kills and three blockes. Kiera Busboom and Brooklyn Schafer had seven kills each.

Ellie Jurgens had six kills, Emily Allen had five kills and three blocks and Sophie Gleason had one kill.

Busboom also had 18 assists in the match while Kara Schuster had 14 assists.

From the service line, Beatrice had five total aces. Schuster had two of those aces while Busboom, Jurgens and Gleason had one ace each.

Defensively, Addie Hatcliff had 12 digs while Jurgens had five digs and Busboom had four digs.

Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they host their home invite. The Lady O will be the No. 5 seed and open against fourth-seeded Aurora at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Ozone gym.

With a win, they would play at 11 a.m. against the winner of top-seeded Waverly and eighth-seeded Omaha Gross in the Ozone. With a loss, they would play 11 a.m. against the lose rof Waverly/Gross in the auxiliary gym.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Elkhorn opens against sixth-seeded Auburn and second-seeded Northwest opens against seventh-seeded Lincoln Northwest.

The championship match is slated for 2:30 p.m. in the Ozone. All matches in the tournament are best two out of three.

Other Tuesday volleyball scores Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 (3-0) Fairbury def. Milford, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10 (3-2) Falls City SH def. Tri County, 25-6, 25-11, 18-25, 25-9 (3-1) HTRS def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 (3-0) JCC def. Mead, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 (3-0) Meridian def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-17 (2-0) Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0) Nebraska Lutheran def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21 (3-1) Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13 (3-0) Sterling def. Freeman, 26-28, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21 (3-1)