The Beatrice volleyball team battled with Class C1 No. 8 ranked Platteview on Thursday, but ultimately fell in four sets.

Platteview won the match 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

In the first set, the two teams were tied 8-8 early, but the Lady Trojans rallied for a 14-9 lead, forcing Beatrice to take its first timeout.

The Lady O rallied behind four kills from Ellie Jurgens to get back within two at 19-17, but Platteview regained a 24-19 advantage, forcing Beatrice to use its second time out. They Lady O rallied for two straight points, but the Trojans would prevail 25-21 to win the first set.

The second set was even early on, but Platteview would use a 9-0 run to build a 20-10 lead, allowing them to coast the to 25-15 win.

Beatrice fell behind 4-0 in the third set, but answered with a 5-0 run behind the serving of London Meints to take a 5-4 lead. Meints had two aces during the run.

Beatrice trailed 8-7 before rallying for four straight points, making it 11-8 and forcing a Platteview timeout. Kiera Busboom had an ace serve during the run while Annie Gleason had a block and a kill.

Platteview eventually tied the game at 13-13 and the game remained tied at 18-18 before the Trojans scored three straight to take a 21-18 lead.

A kill by Jurgens followed by two consecutive ace serves by Jurgens tied the set at 21-21, forcing a Platteview timeout.

Kills by Meints and Brooklyn Schafer would answer points by Platteview, keeping the score tied at 23-23. Two straight errors by the Trojans, though, gave Beatrice the 25-23 win, forcing a fourth set .

Neither team led by more than two points the entire fourth set. Platteview led 23-22 late in the set, forcing a Beatrice timeout.

Out of the time out, Busboom got a kill to tie it at 23-23, forcing a Platteview time out. The Lady Trojans would take a 24-23 lead and then found the back line for a game-winning kill, making the final score 25-23.

Busboom led the way for Beatrice with 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .600. Meints had three kills and Sophie Gleason, Taylor Reimer and Ellie Jurgens had two kills each. Kiley Hatcliff had 13 assists while Busboom had three assists.

Beatrice had 12 ace serves in the match. Busboom and Schafer had four aces each while Addie Hatcliff had two aces and Meints and Jurgens had one ace each.

Defensively, Busboom had Schafer had one block each. Addie Hatcliff led the way with nine digs while Meints and Schafer had four digs each.

Beatrice falls to 5-4 on the season and will return to action at the Bishop Neumann Invite on Saturday.

Sunland volleyball scores Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-6, 25-9 Elmwood-Murdock def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-21 Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-15 Falls City def. Sterling, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14 Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23 Freeman def. Lourdes CC, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21 Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 Norris def. York, 25-11, 27-25, 25-12 Palmyra def. JCC, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-4, 25-11 Weeping Water def. Southern, 25-14, 25-17, 25-6