Lady O volleyball falls to Wahoo

The Beatrice volleyball team stole a set from Class C1 No. 6 ranked Wahoo on Thursday, but the visitors would prevail in four sets.

The Lady O fell to Wahoo 25-17, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

After dropping the first set, Beatrice would motor out to a 6-2 lead in the second set. Wahoo fought back with three straight points, but a kill by Chelsea Leners, a double block by Leners and Jaiden Coudeyras and an ace serve by Ellie Jurgens extended the Lady O lead back to 9-5.

Wahoo got back within two at 13-11, but a kill by Kiera Busboom followed by an ace serve by Busboom made it 15-11.

Wahoo scored two points to make it 15-13 to force a Beatrice timeout. They scored three straight points out of the timeout to take a 16-15 lead.

A kill by Chelsea Leners and an ace serve by Ellie Jurgens gave Beatrice the lead back. Wahoo regained a brief 18-17 lead before Leners got a kill and Emily Allen had two straight blocks to extend Beatrice's lead to make it 20-18, forcing a Wahoo timeout.

Wahoo scored three straight to take a 21-20 lead. Neither team would lead by more than one point until the score was 25-25 when Jurgens got a kill followed by a Wahoo error to give Beatrice the 27-25 win, tying the match at 1-1.

