Lady O volleyball falls to Wahoo

The Beatrice volleyball team stole a set from Class C1 No. 6 ranked Wahoo on Thursday, but the visitors would prevail in four sets.
The Lady O fell to Wahoo 25-17, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17 at the Ozone in Beatrice.
After dropping the first set, Beatrice would motor out to a 6-2 lead in the second set. Wahoo fought back with three straight points, but a kill by Chelsea Leners, a double block by Leners and Jaiden Coudeyras and an ace serve by Ellie Jurgens extended the Lady O lead back to 9-5.
Wahoo got back within two at 13-11, but a kill by Kiera Busboom followed by an ace serve by Busboom made it 15-11.
Wahoo scored two points to make it 15-13 to force a Beatrice timeout. They scored three straight points out of the timeout to take a 16-15 lead.
A kill by Chelsea Leners and an ace serve by Ellie Jurgens gave Beatrice the lead back. Wahoo regained a brief 18-17 lead before Leners got a kill and Emily Allen had two straight blocks to extend Beatrice's lead to make it 20-18, forcing a Wahoo timeout.
Wahoo scored three straight to take a 21-20 lead. Neither team would lead by more than one point until the score was 25-25 when Jurgens got a kill followed by a Wahoo error to give Beatrice the 27-25 win, tying the match at 1-1.
The third set was close early, but Wahoo was eventually able to open a 15-10 lead, forcing a Beatrice timeout. The Lady O got back to within three at 20-17, but never closer as Wahoo went on to win 25-18.
Beatrice jumped out to a 7-3 in the fourth set behind two kills by Annie Gleason, a kill by Busboom and an ace serve by Jaiden Coudeyras. That force an early Wahoo timeout.
Wahoo fought back to within one at 13-12, forcing a Beatrice timeout. Beatrice still led 14-13 before Wahoo would score five straight points to take an 18-14 lead. Beatrice got back within three at 18-15, but never closer as Wahoo went on to win 25-17, claiming the match 3-1.
Busboom led the way for Beatrice with nine kills while Leners and Jurgens had seven each. Allen had five kills, Avery Martin had four kills, Gleason had three kills and Coudeyras had two kills. Coudeyras also had 34 assists.
Beatrice got two ace serves each from Busboom, Coudeyras and Jurgens and one ace from Leners. Defensively, Leners and Allen were in on three blocks each while Busboom was in on two blocks and Martin was in on one block.
Addie Hatcliff had 30 digs, Coudeyras had 19 digs and Hannah Ray had 18 digs.
Beatrice is now 5-7 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Bennington for a triangular
Other Sunland scores
BDS def. Meridian, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14
Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9
Falls City SH def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
HTRS def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-8, 25-16 (3-0)