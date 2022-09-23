Lady O volleyball falls to Wahoo

WAHOO -- The Beatrice volleyball team fell in a heart breaker to Wahoo in five sets Thursday night.

Wahoo defeated Beatrice 25-15, 27-25, 24-26, 22-25, 13-11 in Wahoo, dropping the Lady O record to 6-7 on the season.

Kiera Busboom, Ellie Jurgens and Annie Gleason led the Beatrice offense with 10 kills each while Brookly Schafer had seven kills and Emily Allen and Avery Martin had six kills each.

Busboom had 21 assists while Kara Schuster had 17 assists.

Beatrice had nine ace serves in the match. Busboom had four, Schafer had three and Schuster and Morgan Maschmann had one ace each.

Defenisvely, Allen had four blocks while Martin, Busboom, Annie Gleason and Schafer had two blocks each. Addison Hatcliff had 27 digs and Busboom had 21 digs.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a triangular at Seward for matches against Seward and York.

Diller-Odell sweeps Tri County

DEWITT -- Since a tough week at the MUDECAS Tournament, the Diller-Odell volleyball team has rattled off four straight wins, including a 3-0 sweep of Tri County on Thursday.

The Lady Griffins won the match 25-18, 25-15, 25-7 at Tri County High School.

Baileigh Vilda had 14 kills for Diller-Odell while Karli Heidemann had 13 kills, Myleigh Weers had five kills, Berkelee Beekman had three kills, Aidan McKinney had two kills and Keira Hennerberg had one kill. Hennerberg also had 35 assists.

The Griffins had a total of 13 ace serves in the match. Beekman and Tatum Schroeder had three aces each, Vilda, Heidemann and Ashley Duis had two aces each and Hennerberg had one ace.

Defensively, Heidemann had three blocks, Vilda had two blocks and Weers and Beekman had one block each. Duis had 13 digs and Heidemann had 10 digs.

Tri County was led by Ella Clark's nine kills while Lucy Morrissey and Cassidy Thavanet had four kills each. Catrina Washburn and Addison Paxton had one kill each. Paxton had nine assists and Meila Gronemeyer had five assists.

Washburn had four blocks and Ellie Peters had two blocks. Gronemeyer had 12 digs and Clark and Paxton had nine digs each.

Diller-Odell improves to 11-4 on the season and will travel to the Axtell, Kan. Invite on Saturday. Tri County falls to 6-10 on the season and will host Friend on Monday.

Other Sunland volleyball scores Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22 Falls City SH def. Lewiston, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 HTRS def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-10, 25-14 HTRS def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-20, 25-15 JCC def. Southern, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7 Meridian def. BDS , 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 (3-0)