top story (Lady O/Wahoo headline) lnichols Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 1 of 7 Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney handles the ball during a game against Wahoo Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Addie Hatcliff handles the ball during a game against Wahoo Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Chelsea Leners goes up for a shot during a game against Wahoo Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Ellie Jurgens handles the ball during a game against Wahoo Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Kiera Busboom (left) defends during a game against Wahoo Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Addie Hatcliff defends during a game against Wahoo Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Avery Barnard takes the ball to the hoop during a game against Wahoo Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Related to this story Most Popular The Next Level: Vanschoiack chooses College of Saint Mary Beatrice senior Jaidyn Vanschoiack has decided to continue her swimming career at the College of Saint Mary next year. Vanshoiack is a three t… The Next Level: Starkey chooses Midland University Beatrice senior Jace Starkey recently signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University next year. Starkey played fullback in… Jurgens scores 21 in Beatrice win over Norris Class B No. 7 Beatrice protected their home court against rival Norris Tuesday night. Norris defense shuts down Lady O The Beatrice girls basketball team fell to Norris in a top 10 class Tuesday night at the Ozone in Beatrice. Orangemen wrestlers take down Fairbury in home finale The Beatrice wrestling team took down Fairbury in their home finale Thursday night at the Ozone in Beatrice. Lady Titans fall to Elkhorn North in top 5 clash OMAHA — There was a lot to celebrate last year for first-year program Elkhorn North, the biggest achievement, of course, being a Class B state… BHS wrestlers finish conference runner-up PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice wrestling team finished runner-up at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Friday in Platteview. BNFF swim teams sweep North Star LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams both defeated Lincoln North Star in a dual on Thursday. Lady Jets get wild win over Lourdes CC STERLING -- Class D2 No. 7 Sterling held on to defeat Lourdes Central Catholic in a wild, back and forth game Tuesday night. Lady O captures Trailblazer championship WAHOO -- The Beatrice girls basketball team knocked off Wahoo in the finals of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Watch Now: Related Video Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin This BMW-built bobsled simulator could help Germany take home the Olympic gold AP This BMW-built bobsled simulator could help Germany take home the Olympic gold Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game AP Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game Beijing Winter Olympics first to rely on artificial snow AP Beijing Winter Olympics first to rely on artificial snow