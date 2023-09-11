WAHOO -- The Beatrice volleyball team went 3-0 on the weekend to capture the Bishop Neumann Invite championship.

The Lady O started the day off with a sweep of Logan View/Schribner-Snyder 25-12, 25-13.

Kiera Busboom led the offensive attack with 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .600. London Meints had three kills while Sophie Gleason, Taylor Reimer and Ellie Jurgens had two kills each. Kiley Hatcliff had 13 assists.

Beatrice was successful from the service line with 12 ace serves. Busboom and Schafer had four aces each, Addie Hatcliff had two aces and Meints and Jurgens had one ace each.

Defensively, Busboom and Schafer had a block each. Addie Hatcliff had nine digs.

In their second match, the Lady O defeated Elkhorn in three sets 25-21, 16-25, 25-18.

Busboom once again led the attack against Elkhorn with 14 kills and hitting at a percentage of. 407. Meints had 10 kills and hit .318 and Annie Gleason had five kills and hit .400. Kiley Hatcliff had four kills, Jurgens had three kills and Schafer had one kill. Kiley Hatcliff had 19 assists while Busboom had 15 assists.

From the service line, Kiley Hatcliff and Addie Hatcliff had one ace serve each.

Defensively, Annie Gleason had four blocks, Jurgens had two blocks and Meints, Busboom and Schafer had one block each. Addie Hatcliff had 10 digs and Busboom had nine digs.

In their final match of the day, the Lady O defeated Bishop Neumann 24-19, 25-22.

Jurgens led the attack with eight kills and hit .400. Busboom had six kills, Annie Gleason had five kills, Meints had two kills and Addie Hatcliff and Schafer had one kill each. Kiley Hatcliff had 10 assists and Busboom had seven assists.

Beatrice had five ace serves in the match. Kiley Hatcliff had two aces while Busboom, Jurgens and Schafer had one ace each.

Defensively, Kiley Hatcliff and Annie Gleason had three blocks while Schafer had two blocks and Busboom had one block. Kiley Hatcliff had six digs, Busboom and Addie Hatcliff had five digs each and Jurgens had four digs.

The Beatrice volleyball team improves to 8-4 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Syracuse.