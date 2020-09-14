Lady O wins Bishop Neumann Invite

WAHOO -- The Beatrice volleyball team traveled to Wahoo on Saturday and won the Bishop Neumann Invite for the second consecutive year.
The Lady O opened the tournament against Douglas County West and won in three sets 21-25, 25-21, 25-20.
Beatrice had a balanced offensive attack with Avery Gaertig, Hailey Schaaf and Kaitlyn Church had six kills each. Jaiden Coudeyras and Chelsea Leners had four kills each while Mak Hatcliff had three kills, Sadie Glynn had two kills and Ellie Jurgens had one kill. Coudeyras had 21 assists.
From the service line, Gaertig had two ace serves while Coudeyras and Hatcliff had one ace each. Defensively, Church had two blocks while Schaaf and Leners had a block each. Gaertig had 18 digs while Hatcliff and Coudeyras had 16 digs each.
In their second match, Beatrice beat host team Bishop Neumann in straight sets 25-15, 26-24.
Church had six kills while Schaaf had five kills, Glynn and Leners had three kills each, Gaertig had two kills and Coudeyras had one kill. Coudeyras also had 17 assists.
Gaertig, Hatcliff, Schaaf and Church had one ace serve each. Defensively, Schaaf had one block and Hatcliff had eight digs.
Beatrice won the championship match over York 25-15, 26-24.
Gaertig, Glynn and Leners had four kills each while Schaaf and Church had two kills each and Coudeyras had one kill. Coudeyras had 14 assists.
From the service line, Hatcliff had three ace serves and Church had one ace serve. Schaaf had two blocks and Hatcliff had 12 digs.
Beatrice also had a Trailblazer Conference match against Platteview on Thursday and fell in five sets 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 16-14.
Beatrice is now 7-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Wahoo.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!