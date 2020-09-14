Lady O wins Bishop Neumann Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO -- The Beatrice volleyball team traveled to Wahoo on Saturday and won the Bishop Neumann Invite for the second consecutive year.

The Lady O opened the tournament against Douglas County West and won in three sets 21-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Beatrice had a balanced offensive attack with Avery Gaertig, Hailey Schaaf and Kaitlyn Church had six kills each. Jaiden Coudeyras and Chelsea Leners had four kills each while Mak Hatcliff had three kills, Sadie Glynn had two kills and Ellie Jurgens had one kill. Coudeyras had 21 assists.

From the service line, Gaertig had two ace serves while Coudeyras and Hatcliff had one ace each. Defensively, Church had two blocks while Schaaf and Leners had a block each. Gaertig had 18 digs while Hatcliff and Coudeyras had 16 digs each.

In their second match, Beatrice beat host team Bishop Neumann in straight sets 25-15, 26-24.

Church had six kills while Schaaf had five kills, Glynn and Leners had three kills each, Gaertig had two kills and Coudeyras had one kill. Coudeyras also had 17 assists.

Gaertig, Hatcliff, Schaaf and Church had one ace serve each. Defensively, Schaaf had one block and Hatcliff had eight digs.