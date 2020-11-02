Lady O wins first set, but falls in district final

ASHLAND -- Beatrice created some excitement early on in their district final match against Ashland-Greenwood.
Beatrice, the 12th seed in Class B, won the first set over fifth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood, but the home team would eventually win the match 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 over the Lady O to advance to the Class B State Tournament.
Beatrice had upset on their mind in the first set. They fell behind 8-3 early, but out of a timeout, they would score five of the next six points to tie it at 9-9. The set was still tied at 11-11 before Beatrice scored two straight points to make it 11-9 and force an Ashland-Greenwood timeout.
Neither team would lead by more than two points the rest of the way. With the score 23-23, Kaitlyn Church and Hailey Schaaf came up with back-to-back kills to give the Lady O the 25-23 win.
"I like the surprise we gave Ashland-Greenwood in that first set," said Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper. "We showed them that we were here and we were ready to play and fight as well. The girls came out strong and believed and forced them to error."
Ashland-Greenwood jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set, but Beatrice fought back to tie it at 5-5. The Lady Bluejays would take a 9-6 lead, forcing a Beatrice timeout.
They would maintain that size of a lead until it was 14-11 when they rattled off four of the next five points to extend their lead to 18-12. From there, they extended their lead to 22-13.
Beatrice got back to within seven at 22-15, but never closer as Ashland-Greenwood went on to win the set 25-16.
"In the second set, Ashland-Greenwood did some different things and that kind of threw us off," Carper said. " I thought our girls handled it OK, but we just went from one error to another error and we got behind. It's hard to get back into it when you dig yourself a hole with errors."
Beatrice fell behind 9-5 early in the third set, forcing a timeout. Out of that timeout, the Bluejays went on a 5-1 run to make it 14-6, forcing another Lady O timeout.
Beatrice got back within six at 16-10, but Ashland-Greenwood scored six of the next seven points to make it 22-11. They would coast to the 25-14 win from there, taking a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Lady O fell behind 10-4 in the fourth set, forcing a timeout. They fought back to within three points 12-9, but the Bluejays re-extended their lead back to 17-11.
Beatrice would eventually get back to within three at 23-20, but the Bluejays were able to score two straight points to win 25-20 and win the match 3-1.
"What Ashland-Greenwood does best is -- if they make an error, they fix it right away," Carper said. "Kudos to them because they were more consistent than us and they minimized their errors. That's volleyball. You have to minimize your errors and they did that. Deep down, I still think we are a better team because of our athletes, but they made fewer errors and that was the difference."
Kaitlyn Church led the way for Beatrice with 11 kills while Hailey Schaaf had nine kills and Ellie Jurgens had seven kills. Avery Gaertig had six kills, Chelsea Leners had three kills, Mak Hatcliff had two kills and Jaiden Coudeyras had one kill. Coudeyras also had 35 assists.
From the service line, Kiera Busboom and Coudeyras had one ace serve each. Mak Hatcliff had 36 digs while Gaertig and Coudeyras had 15 digs each and Addison Hatcliff had 12 digs.
Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting a 16-15 record. It was the final match for seniors Mak Hatcliff, Hailey Schaaf, Sadie Glynn, Kaitlyn Church and Anna Ideus.
"I'm really proud of all 12 of these girls," Carper said. "I've got some great seniors that have a lot of heart and I had a lot of coachable kids, which is all any coach can ask for. We really wanted to get this one for our seniors, but we came up a little short."
