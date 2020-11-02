Lady O wins first set, but falls in district final

Beatrice got back to within seven at 22-15, but never closer as Ashland-Greenwood went on to win the set 25-16.

"In the second set, Ashland-Greenwood did some different things and that kind of threw us off," Carper said. " I thought our girls handled it OK, but we just went from one error to another error and we got behind. It's hard to get back into it when you dig yourself a hole with errors."

Beatrice fell behind 9-5 early in the third set, forcing a timeout. Out of that timeout, the Bluejays went on a 5-1 run to make it 14-6, forcing another Lady O timeout.

Beatrice got back within six at 16-10, but Ashland-Greenwood scored six of the next seven points to make it 22-11. They would coast to the 25-14 win from there, taking a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Lady O fell behind 10-4 in the fourth set, forcing a timeout. They fought back to within three points 12-9, but the Bluejays re-extended their lead back to 17-11.

Beatrice would eventually get back to within three at 23-20, but the Bluejays were able to score two straight points to win 25-20 and win the match 3-1.