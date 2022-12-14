Lady O wins in triple OT to stay unbeaten

PLATTEVIEW -- It took three overtimes periods for the Beatrice girls basketball team to pick up a two point win over conference rival Platteview Tuesday night.

The Lady O won the game 57-55, improving their record to 3-0 on the season.

Ellie Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 19 points while Riley Schwisow had 14 points.

Platteview held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, but it was Beatrice that led 23-22 at half time.

Platteview had a slight 37-36 lead after three quarters and the game was tied 44-44 at the end of the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.

After the first overtime, the game was tied 46-46 and after the second overtime, it was tied 53-53 before Beatrice finally won it 57-55 in the third overtime.

In addition to Jurgens and Schwisow's points, Avery Barnard had eight points, Addie Hatcliff had seven points, Kiera Busboom had six points and Annie Gleason had three points.

Beatrice, who was preseason ranked No. 4 in Class B, will return to action on Friday when they host C-1 preseason No. 4 Malcolm at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Beatrice boys basketball team had a close game against Platteview as well on Tuesday, but came out on the losing side.

The Orangemen, who were preseason ranked No.4 in Class B fell to preseason No. 3 Platteview 53-51, dropping their record to 2-2 on the season.

Platteview jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Orangemen outscored them 13-4 in the second quarter to cut their deficit to 21-20 at the half.

Platteview extended their lead to 39-35 after three quarters. Beatrice outscored Platteview 16-14 in the final quarter, but it wouldn't be enough as the home team held on for the 53-51 win.

Shelton Crawford had 15 points for Beatrice while Tucker Timmerman had 14 points. Luke Feist and Crew Meints had eight points each and Dawson Loomis had six points.

Beatrice will also host Malcolm on Friday in what will be their final competition before the holiday break.

Sunland basketball scores Girls DILLER-ODELL 55, JOHNSON-BROCK 47 Johnson-Brock 9 9 14 15 -- 47 Diller-Odell 12 13 9 21 -- 55 Johnson-Brock--Ottermann 15, Knippelmeyer 13, Behrends 6,Rasmussen 6, Buchmeier 4, Clark 2, Vice 1. Diller-Odell--Weers 32, Vilda 11, Duis 7, Heidemann 5. JCC 23, PALMYRA 22 JCC 6 8 5 4 -- 23 Palmyra 6 7 4 5 -- 22 JCC--Beethe 6, Lubben 5, Su. Rother 5, Sterup 4, Schuster 3. Palmyra--Walter 6, Havranek 4, Ball 3, Boyte 3, Green 2, Martin 2, Myers 2. STERLING 69, MERIDIAN 39 Meridian 10 6 13 10 -- 39 Sterling 19 20 21 9 -- 69 Meridian--Pribyl 3, Niederklein 4, Stewart 4, Filipi 2, Ward 8, Sobotka 10, Dimas 8. Sterling--Richardson 22, Dolbow 12, Lafferty 3, Wusk 5, Harms 17, Goracke 1, Boldt 9. CENTENNIAL 37, FAIRBURY 14 Centennial 7 12 15 3 -- 37 Fairbury 6 0 1 7 -- 14 Fairbury -- Kroeker 7, I. Ohlde 3, M Ohlde 2, Vocelka 2 FREEMAN 54, HTRS 48 Freeman -- DNR HTRS -- Bredemeier 12, Glathar 10, Dierberger 10, Bowen 7, McNealy 5, Bohling 4 FALLS CITY 33, SOUTHERN 28 Boys CENTENNIAL 52, FAIRBURY 35 Centennial 13 14 12 13 -- 52 Fairbury 9 9 10 7 -- 35 Centennial--Nisly 15, Ehlers 10, Hirschfeld 2, Richters 3, Slawnyk 1, Zimmer 10, Rathjen 8, Gumaer 3. Fairbury--Starr 12, Martin 20, Biehl 2, Carel 1. NORRIS 60, MOUNT MICHAEL 44 Mount Michael 7 19 11 7 -- 44 Norris 11 14 21 14 -- 60 Mount Michael--stats not available. Norris--Boesiger 17, Bornschlegl 14, Garner 14, Wubbels 7, Klein 6, Godtel 2. JOHNSON-BROCK 63, DILLER-ODELL 19 Johnson-Brock 27 12 18 6 -- 63 Diller-Odell 3 7 6 3 -- 19 Diller-Odell-- Sutton 8, Warren 6, Morgan 3, Wendland 2 STERLING 56, MERIDIAN 52 Meridian 12 11 14 15 -- 52 Sterling 16 12 16 12 -- 56 Meridian -- DNR Sterling -- McAuliffe 21, Peery 13, Wambold 11, Horstman 3, Gonazlez 3, Blessing 2, Harms 2, Rathe 1 PALMYRA 76, JCC 52 PAWNEE CITY 57 LOURDES 43