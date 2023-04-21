The Beatrice girls soccer team gained some momentum going into their conference tournament with a win over Lincoln Northwest on Thursday.

The Lady O defeated the visitors 2-0 in their final game of the season at the House of Orange.

"It was just a good way to finish the regular season," said Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz. "It's good to get another win and exit the season with momentum going into conference and district play."

Beatrice scored one goal in each half. Heinz said the first goal was about as playbook as you can get, starting and ending with Alexa Jelinek.

"Alexa started the play from the middle and exposed the outside with a pass to Macey Wilcox," Heinz said. "Wilcox found Holthus on the other side of the field and Holthus took a shot that had just just enough to get by the goalie."

There was confusion as to who should be credited with the goal. Jelinek and Ragen Evans were both crashing on the play and Jelinek may have gotten a touch on it before it cleared the line.

"I think the ball was in the goal after Macey (Holthus') shot," Heinz said. "But Jelinek and Regan were crashing like they were supposed to and may have gotten a final touch. If we had the professional camera equipment like the pros do, we could check for sure, but either way, we had five girls involved in the build up to that goal and that is what we are looking for."

Heinz said Beatrice's goal in the second half was pure grit shown by Jelinek.

"Alexa (Jelinek) had been busting her tail all game and toward the end, she was pressuring high when Lincoln Northwest was making passes in the backfield," Heinz said. "Alexa kept pressuring and when it got played back to their goalkeeper, she battled through defenders and got between them and was able to get past the goalie. It came down to her just being tenacious and wanting to solidify that goal,"

Heinz said it was a complete team effort, but was particularly pleased with the aggressiveness shown by Maya Hood.

"Maya plays the left back position and some times players think that position is just for defending," Heinz said. "But I was extremely pleased with Maya getting into the attack side of things. When she does that, you can overload a certain side and make things happen. She is starting to come out of her shell instead of just sitting back and defending."

Heinz was also once again pleased with the play of holding middles Olivia Jones and Erin Ware.

"They just do a great job of keeping the team shape alive," Heinz said. "When they do a good job of that, it really shows in production."

Beatrice has earned the No. 3 seed for the Trailblazer Conference Tourney and they will open at No. 2 seed Platteview at 6 p.m. on Monday.

"Platteview got us pretty good last time, but I think if we get can fix a few small issues and not let a speedy attacker beat us, we could surprise," Heinz said. "Platteview probably isn't expecting much of us, but maybe we can catch them with an element of surprise. If we can knock them in the teeth early, maybe we can find a way to win."