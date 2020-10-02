Lady O wins regular season finale

The Beatrice softball team wrapped up their regular season with a 12-1 win over Platteview in four innings Thursday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
Beatrice scored three runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning and eight runs in the third inning.
Platteview scored a run in the first inning off of a solo home run, but that would be the last of their offensive output.
In the bottom of the first, Avery Barnard tripled with one out and Riley Schwisow was hit by a pitch. Barnard scored on a ground out by Reganne Henning. Another run scored on an error before Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI triple made it 3-1.
In the second inning, Stormie Gonzalez-Dorn led off with a single and Morgan Mahoney walked. Barnard then singled, but Gonzalez-Dorn was thrown at at home plate for the first out of the inning. Riley Schwisow's came through with an RBI single to make it 4-1.
Beatrice's offense exploded in the third inning. Vanschoiack led off with a single and went to second on an error. She scored on Laney Workman's RBI single.
Gonzalez-Dorn then doubled to put runners at second and third. Mahoney's double brought them both in, making it 7-1. An RBI single by Barnard brought in another run.
Riley Schwisow then doubled before Henning connected for a three run home run to extend the lead to 11-1.
The Lady O would tack on one more run in the inning when Rylee Pangborn walked and courtesy runner Aslynn Zarybnicky eventually scored on Nevaeh Martinez' RBI single, making the final score 12-1.
Pangborn pitched 3.2 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking one. Riley Schwisow pitched one third of an inning, getting one strikeout.
Barnard had a triple, two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Vanschoiack had a triple, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Gonazlez-Dorn had a double and a single while Riley Schwisow had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Henning had a home run and four RBI's. Mahoney had a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Pangborn, Martinez and Workman had a single each.
Beatrice finishes the regular season with a 16-9 record. The Lady O will open B-5 Subdistrict play on Monday at Norris High School.
Beatrice is the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will face second-seeded Wahoo (20-7) at 1:45 p.m. With a win, they would play at 5:15 p.m. on Monday against the winner of top seeded Norris (21-4) and fourth-seeded Waverly (11-15). With a loss, they would play at 3:30 p..m. against the loser of Norris/Waverly.
The championship game is slated for 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday with an if necessary game scheduled for immediately after at 5:30 p.m.
The 10 subdistrict champions along with the six best non-subdistrict winners will advance to a district championship game. The winner of those will advance to state. Beatrice is currently No. 12 in the Class B Wildcard ratings.
