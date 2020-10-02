Lady O wins regular season finale

The Beatrice softball team wrapped up their regular season with a 12-1 win over Platteview in four innings Thursday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Beatrice scored three runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning and eight runs in the third inning.

Platteview scored a run in the first inning off of a solo home run, but that would be the last of their offensive output.

In the bottom of the first, Avery Barnard tripled with one out and Riley Schwisow was hit by a pitch. Barnard scored on a ground out by Reganne Henning. Another run scored on an error before Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI triple made it 3-1.

In the second inning, Stormie Gonzalez-Dorn led off with a single and Morgan Mahoney walked. Barnard then singled, but Gonzalez-Dorn was thrown at at home plate for the first out of the inning. Riley Schwisow's came through with an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Beatrice's offense exploded in the third inning. Vanschoiack led off with a single and went to second on an error. She scored on Laney Workman's RBI single.

Gonzalez-Dorn then doubled to put runners at second and third. Mahoney's double brought them both in, making it 7-1. An RBI single by Barnard brought in another run.