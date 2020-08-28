Lady O wins season opener over Crete

"Our defense got much better as the match went on and Kaitlyn (Church) and Jaiden (Coudeyras) really connected," Carper said. "Jaiden is running the offense much better than she was last year, which is great. We are polishing things up."

Church led the way with 13 kills while Gaertig had nine kills, Schaaf had seven kills, Chelsea Leners had four kills, Glynn had three kills, Hatcliff had two kills and Coudeyras had one kill. Coudeyras also dealt out 32 assists.

Carper said she's happy with their plethora of weapons.

"We've got weapons on the outside, we've got a back row attack and our middles are versatile," Carper said. "We've just got to get the smart shots down."

Leners had three total blocks while Gaertig had two blocks and Schaaf, Glynn and Church had a block each. Hatcliff had 25 digs.

From the service line, Beatrice had 15 ace serves, including five from Church, four from Glynn, two each from Schaaf and Hatcliff and one each from Gaertig and Coudeyras. Beatrice had 20 missed serves in the match.