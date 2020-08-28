Lady O wins season opener over Crete

The Beatrice volleyball team got its season off to a hot start with a four set win over Crete Thursday night at the Ozone.
The Lady O let a big lead slip away in the first set, but recovered to win the next three sets to get the win. They won the match 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18.
Beatrice led by as many as 10 in the first set, but allowed Crete to sneak back into it and eventually steal the win. Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said that was a wake up call for her team.
"It was a slow start with missing our serves and making ball-handling errors," Carper said. "Basically, we beat ourselves the first set. When you beat yourself against a team you're probably supposed to beat -- we needed that eye opener. We realized quickly that you can't play like that and expect to win."
Beatrice roared out to a 13-3 lead in the first set. Kaitlyn Church had an ace and a kill during that opening run while Sadie Glynn had two ace serves and Avery Gaertig and Hailey Schaaf had a kill each.
Crete fought back to make it 14-9 forcing a Beatrice timeout. They got within four at 15-11 before Beatrice went on 4-1 run to re-extend the lead to 19-12. Church had two kills during that run while Glynn had a kill and Mak Hatcliff had an ace serve.
Beatrice was two points away from a win at 23-17, but Crete scored eight straight points to win win the set 25-23.
Beatrice fell behind 11-6 in the second set, forcing an early timeout. Out of the timeout, the Lady O scored four straight points to make it 11-10, forcing a Crete timeout.
Church registered two straight kills out of the timeout to give Beatrice a 12-11 lead. The score remained close at 14-14, but Beatrice scored six of the next seven points to open a 20-15 lead, forcing a Crete timeout.
Schaaf had two ace serves and a kill during that run while Glynn also had a kill.
Crete got back within two at 20-18, but the Lady O finished the set on a 5-1 run to win 25-19. Church had a kill and Jaiden Coudeyras had an ace serve during that last run before Gaertig finished off the set with a kill.
Beatrice motored out to an 8-2 lead in the third set, forcing an early Crete timeout. Church had a a kill and an ace during that run while Gaertig had two kills and Schaaf had one kill.
Crete slowly climbed back into it and were within one at 22-21 before Church and Glynn highlighted a set closing 3-1 run with a kill each to make the final score 25-22.
Beatrice jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the fourth set. Church had a kill and two aces during that opening run while Schaaf and Gaertig had two kills each.
The Lady O built that lead to 17-10. Crete would get back within four, but never closer as Beatrice went on to win the set 25-18, giving them the 3-1 win in the match.
"Our defense got much better as the match went on and Kaitlyn (Church) and Jaiden (Coudeyras) really connected," Carper said. "Jaiden is running the offense much better than she was last year, which is great. We are polishing things up."
Church led the way with 13 kills while Gaertig had nine kills, Schaaf had seven kills, Chelsea Leners had four kills, Glynn had three kills, Hatcliff had two kills and Coudeyras had one kill. Coudeyras also dealt out 32 assists.
Carper said she's happy with their plethora of weapons.
"We've got weapons on the outside, we've got a back row attack and our middles are versatile," Carper said. "We've just got to get the smart shots down."
Leners had three total blocks while Gaertig had two blocks and Schaaf, Glynn and Church had a block each. Hatcliff had 25 digs.
From the service line, Beatrice had 15 ace serves, including five from Church, four from Glynn, two each from Schaaf and Hatcliff and one each from Gaertig and Coudeyras. Beatrice had 20 missed serves in the match.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, the Lady O wore masks during their match with Crete, which was something that was highly recommended by the NSAA. That adjustment was difficult for the team. Carper said during a practice, she personally stepped into do a drill with the girls and after three points, she apologized to her team for the two hour practices.
"And I was just in there for three points," Carper said. "But the girls have adjusted well and they realized that if we want to have a season, we've got to do it. Nobody has complained and nobody has belittled the others. It just shows the heart that they have to want to have a season."
Beatrice will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Plattsmouth. They will be at home again next Saturday when they host the Beatrice Invite.
Other Sunland scores
BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 22-25, 28-26, 25-15 (2-1)
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-23 (2-0)
Blue Hill def. Meridian, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 (3-1)
Elmwood-Murdock def. JCC, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Yutan def. JCC, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8 (2-1)
Freeman def. Fairbury, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9 (3-2)
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-8, 25-19 (2-0)
Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Norris def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Norris, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 (2-1)
Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-13, 25-6 (2-0)
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)
