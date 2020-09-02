Lady O wins slugfest over Wahoo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice and Wahoo combined to score 31 runs Tuesday night, but it was the Lady O that came out on top in the slugfest.

The Lady O won the game 17-14 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice. Runs were scored in every half inning except the top of the first and the bottom of the third.

Tavia Hausman blasted two home runs in the game, including a grand slam home run in the sixth inning that ended up being the difference in the game. Reganne Henning also continued her hot hitting streak with four singles and four runs scored.

Early on, it looked as if Beatrice would run away with the game when they scored six runs in the first inning. Morgan Mahoney led off with a single and after a lengthy battle with the pitcher, Tavia Hausman worked a walk to putt runners at first and second.

Reganne Henning's RBI single made it 1-0 and Riley Schwisow's RBI double brought in another run. Rylee Pangborn's two-RBI single made it 4-0. Laney Workman and Jane Deboer had back-to-back RBI singles to make it 6-0 after one inning.

Two double led to a run for Wahoo in the top of the second, but Beatrice came back with two runs in the bottom of the second. Singles by Henning, Schwisow and Workman led to the two runs, making it 8-1.