Lady O wins slugfest over Wahoo

Beatrice and Wahoo combined to score 31 runs Tuesday night, but it was the Lady O that came out on top in the slugfest.
The Lady O won the game 17-14 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice. Runs were scored in every half inning except the top of the first and the bottom of the third.
Tavia Hausman blasted two home runs in the game, including a grand slam home run in the sixth inning that ended up being the difference in the game. Reganne Henning also continued her hot hitting streak with four singles and four runs scored.
Early on, it looked as if Beatrice would run away with the game when they scored six runs in the first inning. Morgan Mahoney led off with a single and after a lengthy battle with the pitcher, Tavia Hausman worked a walk to putt runners at first and second.
Reganne Henning's RBI single made it 1-0 and Riley Schwisow's RBI double brought in another run. Rylee Pangborn's two-RBI single made it 4-0. Laney Workman and Jane Deboer had back-to-back RBI singles to make it 6-0 after one inning.
Two double led to a run for Wahoo in the top of the second, but Beatrice came back with two runs in the bottom of the second. Singles by Henning, Schwisow and Workman led to the two runs, making it 8-1.
Four singles and three errors led to four runs for Wahoo in the top of the third, cutting Beatrice's lead to 8-5. Wahoo would then score two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game 8-8.
Beatrice regained the lead in the top of the fifth. Henning led off with a single and advanced to second on a fielder's choice. The two runners stole second and third and with two outs, Jane Deboer singled to bring in both runners, making it 10-8.
A single and two errors allowed Wahoo to tie the game at 10-10 in the top of the fifth.
Beatrice regained a two run lead in the bottom of the fifth with Avery Barnard singled and scored on Tavia Hausman's two-run home run, making it 12-10.
Wahoo came back with two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game again at 12-12.
Beatrice came up with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Stormi Gonazlez-Dorn led off the inning with a walk and Morgan Mahoney and Avery Barnard were both hit by pitches to load the bases.
The big blow in the game came when Tavia Hausman connected for a grand slam home run to give Beatrice a 16-12 lead.
Beatrice got one more insurance run in the inning when Henning singled and eventually scored on Lucy Deboer's RBI single, making it 17-12.
Wahoo got a two-run homer in the top of the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Beatrice would hang on to win 17-14.
Beatrice had 18 hits in the game. Hausman had two home runs, six RBI's and three runs scored while Reganne Henning had four singles, one RBI and four runs scored.
Riley Schwisow had a double, a single, an RBI and three runs scored. Lani Workman had two singles and three RBI's while Avery Barnard had two singles and three runs scored. Jane Deboer had two singles and three RBI's. Mahoney, Rylee Pangborn, Lucy Deboer and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single each.
Rylee Pangborn and Riley Schwisow combined to pitch in the game. The Lady O won despite committing eight errors on defense.
Beatrice improves to 6-5 on the season and will be in action again Thursday when they travel to Omaha Gross.
Other Sunland scores
Crete 9, Fairbury 1
Milford 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Norris 5, Blair 0
Malcolm 13, Southern 8
