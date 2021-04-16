Lady O wins Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE -- The Beatrice girls track and field team brought home a championship from the Syracuse Invite on Thursday.

There were 11 teams at the meet and the Lady O's score of 107 beat runner-up Norris' 88.33 points. Syracuse was third with 80 and Fairbury was fourth with 61.16.

"Our girls were able to score in 13 of 17 events and we won three first place medals in the 100, 3200 and 400-relay," said Beatrice Coach Karen Schlueter. "But we picked up valuable points in the other 10 events to get the girls team title."

Morgan Mahoney captured first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.8 while finishing second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.19.

Josie Frerichs was able to win the 3200-meter run with a time of 12.32.82 and the 400-meter relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney finished first with a time of 51.64.

Avery Barnard finished third in the long jump with a jump of 15-4.75 while also finishing fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.21 and fourth in the 200 with a time of 27.88.

Riley Schwisow finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 33-3 while also finishing fourth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 52.89 and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.97.