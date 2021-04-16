Lady O wins Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE -- The Beatrice girls track and field team brought home a championship from the Syracuse Invite on Thursday.
There were 11 teams at the meet and the Lady O's score of 107 beat runner-up Norris' 88.33 points. Syracuse was third with 80 and Fairbury was fourth with 61.16.
"Our girls were able to score in 13 of 17 events and we won three first place medals in the 100, 3200 and 400-relay," said Beatrice Coach Karen Schlueter. "But we picked up valuable points in the other 10 events to get the girls team title."
Morgan Mahoney captured first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.8 while finishing second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.19.
Josie Frerichs was able to win the 3200-meter run with a time of 12.32.82 and the 400-meter relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney finished first with a time of 51.64.
Avery Barnard finished third in the long jump with a jump of 15-4.75 while also finishing fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.21 and fourth in the 200 with a time of 27.88.
Riley Schwisow finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 33-3 while also finishing fourth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 52.89 and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.97.
Jaelynn Kosmos finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 33-3 and Rylee Kryzski-Pangborn finished second in the discus with a throw of 105-6. Emma Erikson finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 99-8.5 while Taylor Oblinger finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 8-06.
Addie Hatcliff finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:43.35 while Mak Hatdliff finished fifth in the same race with a time of 5:46.57. Addison Perrett finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:58.98.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Ellie Jurgens, Josie Frerichs, Addison Perrett and Delanie Roeder finished fourth with a time of 4:36.01 while the 3,200-meter relay team of Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff, Chelsea Leners and Jaiden Coudeyras finished third with a time of 10:46.2.
The Beatrice boys finished fourth out of 11 teams. Norris finished in first place, Lincoln Christian finished in second place and Crete finished in third place.
Jackson Zhang finished first place in the shot put with a throw of 49-03 while also finishing first in the discus with a throw of 133-09.
"Jackson Zhang had a great meet in both of the throws," Schlueter said.
Preston Witulski finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 12-0 while Diego Rodriguez finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.15.
Preston Church finished tied for fourth in the high jump with a jump of 5-8 and Elliot Jurgens finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.98. Cole Maschmann finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:12.87.
The Boys 1,600-meter relay team of Cole Maschmann, Taylor Schaaf, Colton Jelinek and Evan Coon finished fifth with a time of 3:51.47 and the 3,200-meter relay team of Cole Maschmann, Jacoby Hamm, Evan Coon and Dawson Loomis finished sixth with a time of 9:21.04.
"The boys and girls teams had a combined 21 PR's throughout the meet," Schlueter said. "I'm extremely proud of all the competitors."
Syracuse Invite
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 140 1/3; Lincoln Christian 66, Crete 49, Beatrice 47 1/3; Superior 43, Nebraska City 42, Auburn 41 1/3; Syracuse 34, Falls City 31, Louisville 19, Fairbury 14.
TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :11.15; 2. McClain, Norris, :11.42; 3. Nelson, Nebraska City, :11.46; 200--1. McClain, Norris, :23.62; 2. Nelson, Nebraska City, :23.80; 3. Heusinkvelt, Superior, :24.45; 400--1. Miller, Superior, :51.73; 2. Sjulin, Nebraska City, :54.24; 3. Martinez, Crete, :54.39; 800--1. Pittman, Norris, 2:05.77; 2. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 2:06.13; 3. Opp, Lincoln Christian, 2:07.75; 1,600--1. Cooper, Norris, 4:46.59; 2. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 4:48.43; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 4:50.02; 3,200--1. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 10:21.96; 2. Pittman, Norris, 10:23.38; 3. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 10:23.38; 110 hurdles--1. Kreiser, Crete, :15.61; 2. Koch, Lincoln Christian, :16.09; 3. Brandt, Syracuse, :16.52; 300 hurdles--1. Medill, Norris, :41.48; 2. Koch, Lincoln Christian, :41.99; 3. Brandt, Syracuse, :42.05; 400 relay--1. Norris (Ozenbaugh, Meyer, Medill, Hausmann), :45.44; 2. Superior, :45.62; 3. Falls City, :45.86; 1,600 relay--1. Norris (Madsen, Cerny, Bell, Cooper), 3:36.78; 2. Auburn, 3:41.59; 3. Crete, 3:41.64; 3,200 relay--1. Norris (Boonstra, Pittman, Croteau, Cooper), 8:48.84; 2. Nebraska City, 8:58.26; 3. Louisville, 9:04.09.
shot put--1. Zhang, Beatrice, 49-3; 2. Nolte, Falls City, 45-11; 3. Brandt, Syracuse, 45-04; discus--1. Zhang, Beatrice, 133-9; 2. Voorhees, Syracuse, 133-7; 3. Werner, Syracuse, 131-9; pole vault--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 12-0; 2. Unruh, Auburn, 11-6; 3. Harms, Norris, 11-06; high jump--1. Starr, Fairbury, 6-2; 2. Medill, Norrism 6-0; 3. Bietz, Crete, 5-10; long jump--1. Medill, Norris, 21-6¾; 2. Rice, Norris, 21-1¼; 3. Frary, Auburn, 20-11½; triple jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 43-0¼; 2. Nelson, Nebraska City, 39-2¾; 3. Moxey, Louisville, 39-½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Beatrice 107, Norris 88 1/3; Syracuse 80, Fairbury 1/6, Superior 46, Lincoln Christian 39, Crete 38½, Nebraska City 23, Auburn 20, Falls City 20, Lousiville 4.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.80; 2. Thompson, Falls City, :12.82; 3. Bedthauer, Norris, :12.99; 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :26.69; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :27.19; 3. Gardner, Superior, :27.63; 400--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 1:01.14; 2. Bratt, Lincoln Christian, 1:03.97; 3. Thomas, Falls City, 1:04.25; 800--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 2:26.60; 2. Thomas, 2:29.12; 3. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 2:30.54; 1,600--1. Thomas, Norris, 5:36.54; 2. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 5:38.25; 3. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:43.35; 3,200--1. Frerichs, Beatrice, 12:32.82; 2. Binder, Auburn, 12:38.06; 3. Schaulis, Nebraska City, 12:43.21; 100 hurdles--1. Adam, Crete, :16.83; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :16.93; 3. Huss, Fairbury, :17.33; 300 hurdles--1. Stanley, Syracuse, :49.93; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :51.74; 3. Leyden, Norris, :52.11; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Roeder, Mahoney), :51.64; 2. Norris, :52.16; 3. Superior, :53.00; 1,600 relay--1. Syracuse, 4:22.45; 2. Lincoln Christian, 4:30.91; 3. Norris, 4:32.04; 3,200 relay--1. Syracuse, 10:26.48; 2. Lincoln Christian, 10:35.86; 3. Beatrice, 10:46.92.
shot put--1. Mitchell, Nebraska City, 40-9; 2. Burbach, Norris, 39-9½; 3. Kircher, Norris, 36-10½; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 140-2; 2. Krzycki-Pangborn, Beatrice, 105-6; 3. Lambert, Auburn, 100-7; pole vault--1. Rempel, Superior, 9-9; 2. Stanley, Syracuse, 9-0; 3. Lierman, Fairbury, 9-0; high jump--1. Moss, Syracuse, 5-2; 2. Newton, Crete, 5-0; 3. Smith, Syracuse, 4-10; long jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 17-0; 2. Knox, Syracuse, 16-7¾; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, 15-4¾; triple jump--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 33-9; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 33-3; 3. Schwisow, Beatrice, 33-3.