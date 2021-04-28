Lady O wins third place match over Plattmsouth

The Beatrice girls soccer team claimed third place in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament Tuesday at the House of Orange.
The Lady O defeated Plattsmouth 3-0, improving their record to 6-8 on the season.
Beatrice head coach Bryan Heinz said Tuesday's match was an opportunity rest some banged up players as well as get some younger players some playing time.
"We played really well," Heinz said. "We called on some of our youth to step up and get some minutes in and they did a great job. We really needed some rest with districts coming up on Monday. Overall, we played well, possessed it well, stayed patient and waited for opportunities and then capitalized on those opportunities."
Beatrice's first goal came early in the first half off the foot of Mack Holthus.
"We needed to keep an offensive presences up front so we pushed Mack forward to use her speed and ball handling skills to work herself into gaps," Heinz said. "Avery (Gaertig) had the ball in the middle and found Mack and Mack did what she does and finished. It was good to get things rolling like that."
Avery Gaertig scored the second goal of the match off an assist from Abby Ware.
"Abby got the ball in the middle of the field and she saw Avery had a good angle and gave it up to her," Heinz said. "Avery took a really nice shot. It was hard shot with pace. It was a good play and good combination play."
Beatrice's third goal came in the second half when Abby Ware, the team's leading scorer, found the back of the net. Heinz said Ware is one of their banged up players who they wanted to rest.
"We told her we were only going to let her play the first eight minutes because we need to get her 100 percent for districts," Heinz said. "She found herself some space, got it to her left foot and just buried in like she has done all year. Anytime she gets it in front of goal, there's a pretty good chance she'll score. She was able to do that and we subbed her sister in for her right after that to get her rested."
The Lady O will now open B-6 Subdistrict play on Monday at Norris. Beatrice is the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will face second-seeded Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (10-2) at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
Norris (15-0) is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and they will play at 5:15 p.m. on Monday against the winner of Saturday's play-in game between fourth-seeded Seward (4-10) and fifth-seeded Crete (2-10).
The subdistrict championship will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Heinz said he likes how his team is playing entering the postseason.
"We are definitely moving the ball more efficiently, we are possessing and we have an attacking mindsent," Heinz said. "We are working the wings well and if there is nothing in front of us, we are doing a good job of recycling and swinging it to the opposite side. The midfield has been solid, we are winning 50/50 balls and we are feeling confident after last night's win. We're hoping to get everybody to 100 percent by Monday."