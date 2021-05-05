Lady O wins Trailblazer championship

PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice girls track and field team captured the Trailblazer Conference Championship Tuesday in Platteview.
The Lady O finished with 167.25, which was well ahead of runner-up Platteview's 109.25 points. Wahoo was third with 105, Plattsmouth was fourth with 92.25, Nebraska City was fifth with 36.25 and Ralsotn was sixth with 6.
Morgan Mahoney led the way for Beatrice with a first place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.48. She also finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.16.
Rile Schwisow earned a second place finish in the the 300-hurdles with a time of 53.90. She also finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 33-7.5 and third in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.75.
Avery Barnard finished second in the long jump with a jump of 15-10.75 and second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.78. She finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.86.
Jaelynn Kosmos finished third in the long jump with a jump of 15-09.5 and third in the triple jump with a jump of 33-06.5. Makayla Hornbeak finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-4.75.
Addie Hatcliff finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:42.57 while Mak Hatcliff finished third in the same race with a time of 5:52.34. Josie Frerichs finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:02.27 while Addie Perrett finished third in the same race with a time of 13:09.83.
Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished third in the 300-hurdles with a time of 55.01 and fifth in the 100-hurdles with a time of 18.26.
Chelsea Leners finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.89. Jordyn Kleveland finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 8-0. Makenna Blum also had a vault of 8-0, which was good enough for third place.
Kaitlyn Church finished third in the high jump with a jump of 5-0 while Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished second in the discus with a throw of 108-05. Tavia Hausman finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 95-03.
The 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney finished second with a time of 51.72 while the 3,200-relay team of Josie Frerichs, Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff and Chelsea Leners finished second with a time of 10:57.42.
The 1,600-relay team of Ellie Jurgens, Addie Perrett, Jaiden Coudeyras and Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished fourth with a time of 4:50.88.
The Beatrice boys track and field team finished in a tie for third at the Traiblazer Meet. They had 93 points, which put them behind Plattsmouth's 143 and Wahoo's 111. They were tied with Platteview for third while Ralston finished fifth with 49 and Nebraska City finished sixth with 38.
Diego Rodriguez finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.06 while also finishing first in the high jump with a jump of 6-02. He finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.2. Elliot Jurgens finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.69.
Jackson Zhang finished first in the shot put with a throw of 47-08 and first in the discus with a throw of 136.02. Hunter Weirich finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 41-01.5 and second in the discus with a throw of 131.06.
Preston Witulski finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 12.06 while Matt Laflin finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 11-00. Evan Coon finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.
The boys 400-relay team of Taylor Schaaf, Elliot Jurgens, Preston Witulski and Diego Rodriguez finished second with a time of 45.19.
The 1,600-relay team of Tatum Thavenet, Colton Jelinek, Sam Minor and Evan Coon finished fifth with a time of 4:07.13 and the 3,200-relay team of Jacoby Hamm, Colton Jelinek, Evan Coon and Dawson Loomis finished fifth with a time of 9:48.83.
The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again at the district meet next Thursday at Fairbury High School.
Sunland Track Results
FREEMAN INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Freeman 111, Tri County 94, Hanover, Kan., 77, Sterling 57, Diller-Odell 46, Brownell-Talbot 45, Elmwood-Murdock 28, Johnson County Central 21, HTRS 19, Palmyra 14, Johnson-Brock 10, Deshler 4, Lewiston 1.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. C. Jueneman, Hanover, :11.24; 2. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, :11.45; 3. Boldt, Sterling, :11.52; 200--1. C. Jueneman, Hanover, :23.14; 2. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, :23.27; 3. Jurgens, Freeman, :23.75; 400--1. Jones, Diller-Odell, :54.77; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, :55.48; 3. Schinzel, Brownell-Talbot, :55.57; 800--1. Ruse, Freeman, 1:56.49; 2. Schinzel, Brownell-Talbot, 2:06.83; 3. J. Jueneman, Hanover, 2:07.66; 1,600--1. Ruse, Freeman, 4:48.05; 2. Siems, Tri County, 4:52.79; 3. Ruse, Freeman, 4:54.09; 3,200--1. Larson, Tri County, 10:47.91; 2. Havelka, Freeman, 10:51.52; 3. Moyer, Palmyra, 11:13.11; 110 hurdles--1. Siems, Tri County, :15.86; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, :16.62; 3. Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, :16.90; 300 hurdles--1. Siems, Tri County, :41.09; 2. Boldt, Sterling, :41.34; 3. Sugden, Freeman, :43.05; 400 relay--1. Tri County, :46.12; 2. Sterling, :47.23; 3. JCC, :47.50; 1,600 relay--1. Hanover, 3:38.59; 2. Freeman, 3:43.25; 3. Brownell-Talbot, 3:46.94; 3,200 relay--1. Brownell-Talbot, 8:54.43; 2. Tri County, 8:59.35; 3. Diller-Odell, 9:22.18;
shot put--1. Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 43-11½; 2. Archer, Freeman, 43-0; 3. Holtus, JCC, 42-7½; discus--1. Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 155-6; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 139-5; 3. McDonald, Sterling, 134-7; high jump--1. Osterhaus, Freeman, 5-10; 2. Alli, Brownell-Talbot, 5-10; 3. Jueneman, Hanover, 5-10; pole vault--1. Garrison, Tri County, 11-0; 2. Dierberger, HTRS, 10-6; 3. Jones, Diller-Odell, 10-0; long jump--1. C. Jueneman, Hanover, 21-5½; 2. Boldt, Sterling, 21-5¼; 3. E. Jueneman, Hanover, 20-1; triple jump--1. E. Jueneman, Hanover, 41-10¾; 2. Siems, Tri County, 41-6½; 3. Alli, Brownell-Talbot, 41-0¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Sterling 87, Hanover, KS 64, Johnson County Central 55, Freeman 48¾, Elmwood-Murdock 46½, Diller-Odell 40, Palmyra 40, Tri County 34, HTRS 34, Brownell-Talbot 32, Deshler 25, Johnson-Brock 14, Lewiston 3¾.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Shipley, Brownell-Talbot, :12.59; 2. Ludemann, Sterling, :12.65; 3. Atkins, Hanover, :13.20; 200--1. Ludemann, Sterling, :27.48; 2. Denner, Diller-Odell, :18.24; 3. Boldt, Sterling, :28.68; 400--1. Otto, Freeman, 1:04.70; 2. Pingel, Johnson CC, 1:05.95; 3. Swanson, Diller-Odell, 1:06.62; 800--1. Otto, Freeman, 2:32.21; 1,600--1. McDonald, Johnson CC, 5:51.52; 2. Palm, Palmyra, 6:02.10; 3. Schmidt, Deshler, 6:07.24; 3200--1. Palm, Palmyra, 12:46.84; 2. McDonald, Johnson CC, 12:57.45; 3. Zarybnicky, Hanover, 13:14.24; 100 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :16.14; 2. Birch, Brownell-Talbot, :17.05; 3. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :17.47; 300 hurdles--1. Shipley, Brownell-Talbot, :47.63; 2. Richardson, Sterling, :48.28; 3. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :52.01; 400 relay--1. Sterling, :53.54; 2. Hanover, :54.19; 3. Tri County, :54.75; 1,600 relay--1. Tri County, 4:27.36; 2. Diller-Odell, 4:29.70; 3. Palmyra, 11:38.67;
high jump--1. Buchmeier, Johnson-Brock, 4-10; 2. Swanson, Diller-Odell, 4-8; 3. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 4-6; pole vault--1. Schmidt, Deshler, 8; 2. Howe, HTRS, 7; 3. Ceruti, Johnson CC, 6-6; long jump--1. Novak, HTRS, 15-3; 2. Juneman, Hanover, 14-10¾; 3. Holle, Hanover, 14-8; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 34-8½; 2. Davis, Palmyra, 34-6½; 3. Holle, Hanover, 31-10.50; shot put--1. Albrecht, Johnson CC, 37-9½; 2. Haner, Freeman, 33-11½; 3. Harms, Sterling, 33-2; discus--1. Janssen, Sterling, 107-6; 2. Haner, Freeman, 104-1; 3. Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock, 99-11.