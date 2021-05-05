Lady O wins Trailblazer championship

PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice girls track and field team captured the Trailblazer Conference Championship Tuesday in Platteview.

The Lady O finished with 167.25, which was well ahead of runner-up Platteview's 109.25 points. Wahoo was third with 105, Plattsmouth was fourth with 92.25, Nebraska City was fifth with 36.25 and Ralsotn was sixth with 6.

Morgan Mahoney led the way for Beatrice with a first place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.48. She also finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.16.

Rile Schwisow earned a second place finish in the the 300-hurdles with a time of 53.90. She also finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 33-7.5 and third in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.75.

Avery Barnard finished second in the long jump with a jump of 15-10.75 and second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.78. She finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.86.

Jaelynn Kosmos finished third in the long jump with a jump of 15-09.5 and third in the triple jump with a jump of 33-06.5. Makayla Hornbeak finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-4.75.