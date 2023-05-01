The Beatrice girls track and field team captured the Trailblazer Conference Track Championship on Saturday at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

The Lady O scored 154 total team points, which put them ahead of runner-up Platteview's 103 and third place Malcolm's 79. Plattsmouth finished fourth with 71, Wahoo was fifth with 41.50, Nebraska City was sixth with 40 and Ralston was seventh with 17.

The Beatrice boys finished with 60 total team points, which put them behind champion Wahoo's 154, Patteview's 100 and Plattsmouth's 98. Beatrice finished ahead of Malcolm (59), Ralston (29) and Nebraska City (27).

Top six finishes for the Lady O included Avery Barnard finishing first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.23 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.53. Barnard also finished first in the long jump with a jump of 16-05.

Riley Schwisow won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.53 and won the 300-hurdles with a time of 50.76.

Jaelynne Kosmos won the triple jump with a jump of 34-04. Addison Hatcliff won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:05.12. Makenna Blum won the pole vault with a vault of 9-06.

Morgan Maschmann finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 9-00 and finished second in the long jump with a jump of 15-08.50.

Delanie Roeder finished third in the long jump with a jump of 15-07.25.

Brooke Gleason finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.00. Anna Gleason finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.26 and finished tied for second in the high jump with a jump of 4-09.

Anna Hamilton finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.40. Taylin Bent finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.79. Brealyn Manes finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.55.

Addison Perrett finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:38.59. Kendall Hein finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:21.49. Josie Frerichs finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:42.40.

Emma Erikson finished second in the discus with a throw of 114-11. Anni Glynn finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 100-06.50 and sixth in the shot put with a throw of 31-11.50.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Schwisow, Anna Gleason, Brooke Gleason and Barnard finished first with a time of 52.55.

The 3,200-relay team of Josie Frerichs, Addison Perrett, Kendall Hein and Addison Hatcliff finished first with a time of 10:34.39.

The 1,600-relay team of Taylin Bent, Delanie Roeder, Ellie Jurgens and Haley Loomis finished third with a time of 4:40.16.

Top six finishes for the Orangemen included Taylor Schaaf finishing second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.12 and third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.08.

Evan Coon finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 12-00 and finished fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 39-01. Shelton Crawford finished sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06.

Treyson Russell finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 19-09.50 and finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-04. Dawson Smith finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.48.

Byron Ostdiek finished third in the discus with a throw of 149-00 and second in the shot put with a throw of 47-10. Takeo Glynn finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 130-08 and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 44-10.50.

The Orangemen 400-relay team of Treyson Russell, Evan Coon, Dawson Smith and Taylor Schaaf finished second with a time of 46.36.

The 1,600-relay team of Connor Hayden, Cooper Lovitt, Dawson Loomis and Maddox DeBoer finished fourth with a time of 3:58.06.

The 3,200-relay team of Josiah Quinones, Caden Eggleston, Dawson Loomis and Lucas Frazier finished fifth with a time of 9:24.34.

The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again on Tuesday, May 9 when they travel to the district meet at Waverly.

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE At Beatrice BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 154, Platteview 100, Plattsmouth 98, Beatrice 60, Malcolm 59, Ralston 29, Nebraska City 27. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Kuhl, Platteview, :10.61; 2. Edmonds, Wahoo, :10.92; 3. Schaaf, Beatrice, :11.08; 200--1. Edmonds, Wahoo, :22.65; 2. Schaaf, Beatrice, :23.12; 3. Cook, Malcolm, :23.30; 400--1. Stewart, Platteview, :51.48; 2. Zebert, Platteview, :52.36; 3. Fox, Wahoo, :52.89; 800--1. Babst, Wahoo, 2:07.85; 2. Swenson, Malcolm, 2:11.04; 3. Lewis, Malcolm, 2:15.02; 1,600--1. Raszler, Platteview, 5:04.88; 2. Dix, Plattsmouth, 5:08.24; 3. Rico, Nebraska City, 5:09.98; 3,200--1. Raszler, Platteview, 10:52.06; 2. Dix, Plattsmouth, 10:55.47; 3. Houghton, Nebraska City, 11:05.72; 110 hurdles--1. Fox, Wahoo, :14.96; 2. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :15.66; 3. Nielson, Wahoo, :15.72; 300 hurdles--1. Fox, Wahoo, :42.58; 2. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :43.85; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :44.89; 400 relay--1. Platteview (Tagel, Stewart, Bills, Kuhl), :44.62; 2. Beatrice, :46.36; 3. Wahoo, :46.46; 1,600 relay--1. Wahoo (Fox, Grandgenett, Wieting, Bordovsky), 3:47.18; 2. Plattsmouth, 3:47.64; 3. Malcolm, 3:47.63; 3,200 relay--1. Wahoo (Smart, C. Babst, Ademec, K. Babst), 8:42.01; 2. Platteview, 8:51.78; 3. Malcolm, 9:03.79. High jump--1. Adams, Platteview, 6-1; 2. Johnson, Malcolm, 5-11; 3. Grandgenett, Wahoo, 5-7; pole vault--1. Davis, Platteview, 13-7; 2. Coleman, Plattsmouth, 12-0; 3. Coon, Beatrice, 12-0; long jump--1. Fritch, Nebraska City, 20-7; 2. Hubbard, Ralston, 20-4; 3. Zebert, Platteview, 20-2; triple jump--1. Nelson, Wahoo, 42-1; 2. Gines, Ralston, 42-1; 3. Ingram, Plattsmouth, 40-1½; discus--1. Scanlon, Wahoo, 155-8; 2. Parker, Plattsmouth, 150-8½; 3. Ostdiek, Beatrice, 149-0; shot put--1. Scanlon, Wahoo, 48-7½; 2. Ostdiek, Beatrice, 47-10; 3. Rohleder, Wahoo, 47-5. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 174, Platteview 103, Malcolm 79, Plattsmouth 71½, Wahoo 41½, Nebraska City 40, Ralston 17. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.23; 2. Derby, Platteview, :12.64; 3. Wulff, Plattsmouth, :12.64; 200--1. Barnard, Beatrice, :25.53; 2. Tagel, Platteview, :26.82; 3. Lannin, Malcolm, :27.38; 400--1. Dolliver, Malcolm, 1:02.59; 2. Tagel, Platteview, 1:04.93; 3. Lannin, Malcolm, 1:04.94; 800--1. Dolliver, Malcolm, 2:36.49; 2. Stewart, Platteview, 2:37.08; 3. Harrah, Nebraska City, 2:40.44; 1,600--Hatcliff, Beatrice, 6:05.12; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 6:15.38; 3. Golladay, Wahoo, 6:16.50; 3,200--1. Stewart, Platteview, 13:19.52; 2. Dix, Plattsmouth, 13:37.42; 3. Perrett, Beatrice, 13:38.59; 100 hurdles--1. Schwisow, Beatrice, :15.53; 2. Denniston, Nebraska City, :16.13; 3. Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, :17.27; 300 hurdles--1. Schwisow, Beatrice, :50.76; 2. Denniston, Nebraska City, :50.89; 3. Stenger, Malcolm, :56.18; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, A. Gleason, B. Gleason, Barnard), :52.55; 2. Plattsmouth, :53.45; 3. Platteview, :54.60; 1,600 relay--Malcolm (Lannin, Back, Beach, Dolliver), 4:27.80; 2. Platteview, 4:35.44; 3. Beatrice, 4:40.16; 3,200 relay--1. Beatrice (Frerichs, Perrett, Hein, Hatcliff), 10:34.39; 2. Wahoo, 11:02.06; 3. Plattsmouth, 11:26.86. High jump--1. Roseland, Platteview, 4-11; 2. Smith, Wahoo, 4-9; 3. Gleason, Beatrice, 4-9; pole vault--1. Blum, Beatrice, 9-6; 2. Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 9-0; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 9-0; long jump--1. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-5; 2. Maschmann, Beatrice, 15-8½; 3. Roeder, Beatrice, 15-7¼; triple jump--1. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-4; 2. Hans, Platteview, 33-5; 3. Babb, Malcolm, 33-0; discus--1. Witzel, Malcolm, 115-0½; 2. Erikson, Beatrice, 114-11; 3. Karschner, Platteview, 111-11; shot put--1. Campin, Plattsmouth, 35-5; 2. Lausterer, Wahoo, 33-4; 3. Quartoroli, Ralston, 33-1.