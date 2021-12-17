Lady O wrestlers compete at Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls wrestling team traveled to the Fairbury Invite on Thursday and finished sixth outs of 14 teams.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 39 points. Columbus Lakeview won the meet with 96 points while Nebraska City was second with 82 and Weeping Water was third with 73.

The Lady O had three different girls with third place finishes individually.

Fresh off her individual championship at the Crete Invite last weekend, Raquel Moore was able to finish third in the 120-pound division at the Fairbury Invite.

Moore won her first two matches by pinfall before losing by pinfall in her third round match. She finished with a pinfall win and a forfeit win to finish the tournament 4-1.

Autumn Bartlett followed up her runner-up finish at the Crete Invite with a third place finish in the 100-pound division at the Fairbury Invite. Kristyana Dibbles finished third in the 165-pound division.

Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished fourth in the 138-pound division, Ashton Hofeling finished fifth in the 120-pound division and Jordyn Kleveland finished sixth in the 107-pound division. Megan Powers also competed in the 126-pound division for the Lady O, but did not place.

Johnson County Central also competed at the Fairbury Invite and finished fifth with 68 points.

Stephanie Cruz lost her first match to Beatrice's Moore in the 120-pound division, but then rattled off four straight pinfall wins to take first place in the division.

Rita Ceballos won all three of her matches by pinfall in the 152-pound division to claim first place.

Jocelyn Prado finished second for the Lady Thunderbirds in the 107-pound division. She won her first four matches by pinfall before losing by pinfall in her championship match.

Lucie Rougean ended up finishing fourth place in the 107-pound division.

The Fairbury girls finished ninth in the team standings with 31 total points. Makena Schramm followed her championship at the Crete Invite with a championship at the Fairbury Invite. She won both her matches by pinfall.

Heidi Ramos finished fourth in the 152-pound division for the Lady Jeffs while Arielle Perez finished fourth in the 165-pound division.

Alea Broschkowski and Isabella Ausk also competed for Fairbury, but did not place.

The Beatrice girls wrestling team will be in action again this weekend when they travel to the Grand Island Invite, where they will be competing alongside the Beatrice boys team. They will then be off until Dec. 28 when they compete in the Winnebago Invite. Beatrice will be hosting their home invite on Jan. 8.

Sunland boys wrestling results

Tri County 43 Norris 30

106: Double Forfeit 113: Benjamin Stanley (NORR) over Lucas Lewandowski (TRCO) (Fall 2:48) 120: Colton Placek (TRCO) over (NORR) (For.) 126: Cole Spahr (TRCO) over Mitchell Jacobs (NORR) (Fall 5:48) 132: Chase Eggleston (NORR) over (TRCO) (For.) 138: Caden Reedy (TRCO) over Caden Eggleston (NORR) (Dec 6-4) 145: Zaid Martinez (TRCO) over Brigham Schoenbeck (NORR) (MD 17-3) 152: Grant Lewandowski (TRCO) over (NORR) (For.) 160: Joao Croteau (NORR) over Cooper Stokebrand (TRCO) (Fall 5:11) 170: Cooper Spaulding (NORR) over Jack Hopkins (TRCO) (Fall 0:57) 182: Benjamin Schoenbeck (NORR) over Cael Washburn (TRCO) (Fall 1:45) 195: Jurgen Baker (TRCO) over Zach Groth (NORR) (Fall 1:18) 220: James Kerns (TRCO) over Harrison Hudson (NORR) (Fall 0:21) 285: Toby Ambrose (TRCO) over Spencer Jacobs (NORR) (Fall 0:52)

Tri County 54 Auburn 30

106: Dakoda Oden (AUBU) over (TRCO) (For.) 113: Lucas Lewandowski (TRCO) over (AUBU) (For.) 120: Colton Placek (TRCO) over (AUBU) (For.) 126: Cole Spahr (TRCO) over James Armstrong (AUBU) (Fall 3:23) 132: Isaiah Morrow (AUBU) over (TRCO) (For.) 138: Caden Reedy (TRCO) over Harley Drier (AUBU) (Fall 1:44) 145: Zaid Martinez (TRCO) over Aedan Drier (AUBU) (Fall 2:50) 152: Grant Lewandowski (TRCO) over Brant Gulizia (AUBU) (Fall 2:59) 160: Brad Hall (AUBU) over Cooper Stokebrand (TRCO) (Fall 2:48) 170: Jack Hopkins (TRCO) over Kyler Thomas (AUBU) (Fall 3:21) 182: Cael Washburn (TRCO) over Christian Sharp (AUBU) (Fall 1:11) 195: Jurgen Baker (TRCO) over (AUBU) (For.) 220: Daryl Wheeldon (AUBU) over James Kerns (TRCO) (Fall 1:26) 285: Trenton Hall (AUBU) over Toby Ambrose (TRCO) (Fall 1:51)

Norris 52, Auburn 21

120: Benjamin Stanley (NORR) over (AUBU) (M. For.) 126: Mitchell Jacobs (NORR) over James Armstrong (AUBU) (Fall 3:57) 132: Ryan Kraus (NORR) over Isaiah Morrow (AUBU) (Fall 0:31) 138: Chase Eggleston (NORR) over (AUBU) (For.) 145: Caden Eggleston (NORR) over Aedan Drier (AUBU) (Fall 1:51) 152: Brant Gulizia (AUBU) over Brigham Schoenbeck (NORR) (Dec 6-4) 160: Joao Croteau (NORR) over Brad Hall (AUBU) (MD 10-1) 170: Cooper Spaulding (NORR) over (AUBU) (For.) 182: Benjamin Schoenbeck (NORR) over Christian Sharp (AUBU) (Fall 1:02) 195: Zach Groth (NORR) over (AUBU) (For.) 220: Daryl Wheeldon (AUBU) over Harrison Hudson (NORR) (Fall 0:27) 285: Trenton Hall (AUBU) over Spencer Jacobs (NORR) (Fall 0:23) 106: Dakoda Oden (AUBU) over (NORR) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit

