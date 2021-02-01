Lady O wrestlers compete at State

YORK -- Beatrice had two wrestlers compete at the NSWCA Girls State Wrestling Meet at York last weekend.
Autumn Bartlett competed in the 103-pound division while Raquel Moore competed in the 124-pound division. Both received opening round byes.
Bartlett won her first match by pinfall in 14 seconds. She lost her quarterfinal match by pinfall and then lost by pinfall in the third round of her consolation match.
Beatrice Coach Corey Wells said Bartlett started off the tournament with a bang, but ran into a tough opponent in her second match in defending state champion Flavia Nagatani of Kearney.
"Autumn came out swinging and took a good shot at a firearm's carry that Nagatani defended well and countered with her own," Wells said. "Nagatani is a solid all around wrestler and it showed in her ability to chain wrestle and counter each move we made in that match."
Moore lost by pinfall in her second round match before losing a 12-9 decision in her consolation match.
Wells said Moore had a tough draw in her first match, facing an undefeated wrestler in No. 1 seed Kristen Schelenberg of Scribner-Snyder. Her close loss in the consolation bracket came against Fairbury's Baylee Tracy, a girls she has wrestled four times this year.
"Nerves got the best of us a bit early in the match and we just had too big of a hole to dig ourselves out of," Wells said. "At state tournaments, little differences make the biggest impact of the matches and that was the difference in this match. This experience for Raquel will certainly pay off down the road."
It was the first year Beatrice has fielded a girls wrestling team and Wells said he's proud of the courage these girls showed.
"Being the first is always the toughest and they both showed incredible courage by stepping up and being the first members of the Lady O wrestling team," Wells siad. "They have made a larger impact than they know and have helped pave the way for younger girls to follow in their footsteps."
Beatrice head wrestling coach coach Jordan Johnson said he's proud of the improvements they made throughout the season.
"I am excited for a full offseason with them and I believe they will make the gains needed to push for a medal next year," Johnson said. "It has been fun to watch their knowledge of the sport grow and really see them go from trying the sport out to wanting to excel and it's exciting."
AJ Jaramillo, another coach for the Beatrice girls wrestling team, was also proud of the progress Bartlett and Moore made as well as Jodryn Kleveland, who was not able to compete because of injury.
"As a coaching staff, we are super proud of how hard these girls have worked and how coachable these young girls have been," Jaramillo said. "I am personally excited to see the future of these girls and the future of the girls program."
There were two other Sunland teams competing at the state meet. Fairbury's Makena Schramm went 4-1 in the 170-pound division, earning her a third place medal. Baylee Tracy went 1-2 and did not earn a medal.