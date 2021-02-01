Lady O wrestlers compete at State

It was the first year Beatrice has fielded a girls wrestling team and Wells said he's proud of the courage these girls showed.

"Being the first is always the toughest and they both showed incredible courage by stepping up and being the first members of the Lady O wrestling team," Wells siad. "They have made a larger impact than they know and have helped pave the way for younger girls to follow in their footsteps."

Beatrice head wrestling coach coach Jordan Johnson said he's proud of the improvements they made throughout the season.

"I am excited for a full offseason with them and I believe they will make the gains needed to push for a medal next year," Johnson said. "It has been fun to watch their knowledge of the sport grow and really see them go from trying the sport out to wanting to excel and it's exciting."

AJ Jaramillo, another coach for the Beatrice girls wrestling team, was also proud of the progress Bartlett and Moore made as well as Jodryn Kleveland, who was not able to compete because of injury.

"As a coaching staff, we are super proud of how hard these girls have worked and how coachable these young girls have been," Jaramillo said. "I am personally excited to see the future of these girls and the future of the girls program."