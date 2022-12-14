Lady O wrestlers edge out Crete

The Beatrice girls wrestling team hosted Crete under the spotlight Tuesday night and came away with a narrow victory.

The Lady O defeated the visiting Cardinals 42-39..

Beatrice girls coach Corey Wells said it was a great dual atmosphere at the Ozone.

"I feel our girls really fed off the energy of the crowd," Wells said. "We had a few small duals last season where we would have three or four total matches, so it was a great first complete dual for our girl's team."

Beatrice returning state medalist Autumn Bartlett got the night started in the 100-pound division. She picked up a pin in 42 seconds over Crete's Juana Lucas Velasquez.

"Autumn is a very explosive and strong 100-pounder and she really set the tone for the dual," Wells said. "We talked with our girls about duals, because the mentality is a little different, as it is crucial to get all of the bonus points you can in matches. We wanted to get pins, and not give up pins, and our girls did a great job of that."

Jordyn Kleveland received a forfeit in the 105-pound division and Jorja Boller was able to pick up a pinfall win in the 110-pound division over Ruby VanHorn, extending the Lady O lead to 18-0.

In the 115-pound division, Morgan Mashmann picked up a pinfall win over Crete's Diana Mejia Vasquez.

"Morgan Maschmann just has a motor," Wells said. "She brings the same energy to the room every day and she really showed some great work on her feet, with a total of six takedowns in her match."

At 120, Ashton Hofeling scored a piinfall win over Crete's Dianne Jileg, extending the Lady O lead to 30-0.

Crete picked up their first points of the night when Trinity Williamson won an 8-3 decision over Beatrice's Megan Powers.

"This was a big match," Wells said. "Megan Powers really fought hard to stay in the fight, only giving up three points instead of the six points, had she been pinned."

Crete receives a forfeit at 130, bringing the score to 30-9. In the 135-pound division, Alex Mason was able to pick up a pinfall win over Crete's Jazmine Morales.

At 140, Crete's Le Nelson got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Caitlyn Franzen. The Lady Cardinals then received forfeits at 145 and 155, bringing the score to 36-27.

Beatrice's Mary Zapata picked up a pinfall in the 170-pound division over Alicia Lopez Alvis, which brought the score to 42-27 and sealed the win for the Lady O.

In the last two matches of the night. Crete's Aileen Rueda won by pinfall over Beatrice's Kristyanna Dibbles in the 190-pound division and Crete's Alexa Ramirez won by pinfall over Beatrice's Alexa Ramirez in the 235-pound division, making the final score 42-39.

"Crete has a couple of studs and some tough wrestlers, so we are very proud of the way our girls came at them hard in every match," Wells said. "We made some mistakes, but we will look to learn from those mistakes and continue to get better."

The Lady O will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite. They then travel to the Omaha Skutt Invite on Saturday before the holiday break.

"Heading into the season break, we will be getting a few girls back from illness and injury and we are also pretty excited to get all of our girls back," Wells said.