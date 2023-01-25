 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady O wrestlers fall to Millard South

The Beatrice girls wrestling team hosted Millard South Tuesday night on the stage of the Hevelone Center at Beatrice High School.

The Lady O fell to the visitors 48-36.

The dual started with the 155-pound division and Millard South's Stormy Hampton was able to get a pinfall win over Beatrice's Mary Ellen Zapata. Rowyn Wiltgen then got a pinfall win over Avery Martin in the 170-pound division to extend the Millard South lead to 12-0.

Beatrice picked up their first win in the 195-pound division when Kristyanna Dibbles got a pinfall win over Millard South's Kylieena McCartney, making it 12-6.

In the 235-pound division, Millard South's Abbey Dannelly got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Faith Husband to extend the lead to 18-6.

Autumn Bartlett received a forfeit in the 100-pound division and Jordyn Kleveland picked up a pinfall win over Millard South's Veronica Pritchard in the 105-pound division, tying the team score at 18-18.

In the 110-pound division, Millard South's Jenah Jacobson got a pinfall win over Jorja Boller, but Beatrice's Morgan Maschmann was able to tie things back up with a pinfall win over Jaina Chlopek in the 115-pound division.

Beatrice then took their first lead when Ashton Hofeling got a pinfall win over Lauren Corey in the 120-pound division. In the 125-pound division, Megan Powers got a pinfall win over Brianna Herenandez to extend the Beatrice lead to 36-24.

That would be Beatrice's last win of the night, though. In the 130-pound division, Millard South's Millie Jensen beat Beatrice's Elizabeth Thernagle by pin and in the 140-pound division, Yvette Vargas got a pinfall win over Beatrice Caitlyn Franzen.

Millard South received forfeits in the 135 and 145 pound divisions, making the final score 48-36.

The Beatrice girls will wrap up their regular season on Friday when they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Wahoo. 

