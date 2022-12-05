Lady O wrestlers finish 2nd at Bennington

The Beatrice girls wrestling team finished runner-up at the Bennington Invite.

They finished with 120 points, which put them behind Lexington's 143.

Beatrice girls coach Corey Wells said the team's focus has been mental toughness and finding ways to not give up pins and make it to the end of the period. He said his team did a good job with that at the Bennington Invite.

"We had no less than four wins today in which we were in a tough spot on our back and found a way to fight to the end of the period, before coming back to get the pin later in the match," Wells said.

Wells said Alex Mason had one of those comebacks on her way to the individual championship in the 135-pound division.

"Alex's win in the semifinals was one of those matches and she did a great job of learning through the match, correcting a mistake she had made earlier in the match to get the pin," Wells said.

Autumn Bartlett, Beatrice's returning state medalist, won all three of her matches by pinfall on her way to winning the 100-pound division. Jorja Boller was able to capture the 110-pound division.

"Jorja has done a good job this offseason and has really gotten tough on top," Wells said. "In both matches today, once she was on top, the matches ended pretty quickly. She does a good job of applying pressure to her opponents and not giving them space on bottom."

Third place finishes include Jordyn Kleveland at 105, Morgan Maschmann at 115 and Avery Martin at 170. Elizabeth Thuernagle finished fourth at 140.

Maschmann's only loss came in the semifinals to defending state champion Maycee Peacher of Bennington.

"Morgan has a motor and she sets a very good pace," Wells said. "She is another girl who really put in time in the offseason and she is certainly motivated to continue to improve."

Wells said it was the first ever competition for several girls, including Martin and Mason and he hopes the experience gained will help them through the season.

"Now that we have had a taste of competition and success, we need to feed off this and put together a good week of practices," Wells said. "None of us on the team listed these accomplishments as our ultimate goal, so we need to keep building off this and remain focused on our goals."

The Beatrice girls will join the boys on Saturday at the Crete Invite.