Lady O wrestlers finish 4th at Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice girls wrestling team finished tied for fourth at the Crete Invite on Saturday.

Beatrice finished with 142 points, which tied them with Adams Central. They finished behind Schuyler (248), Grand Island (231) and Lexington (164).

Beatrice girls coach Corey Wells said the team wrestled hard and improved from match to match. He said five of their wrestlers were out of action, so to finish fourth out of 16 teams is a really good day.

"To enter 10 girls into the tournament and having nine of the 10 wrestling in the placement round is outstanding," Wells said. And having seven of our ten come home with medals is just awesome. We are very proud of how hard our girls wrestle on the mat and are excited to see that hard work translate into success."

Morgan Maschmann led the way for Beatrice, finishing first place in the 115-pound division. She defeated Lexington's Fransisca Walsh by pin in the championship match.

"Morgan wrestled hard and she wrestled the way she wanted to wrestle, not letting her opponent dictate how the match would go," Wells said. "She continually works hard in the room and it is great to see that work translate into success on the mat. She is a young lady with goals and she works relentlessly to achieve those goals, today was a good step for her."

Autumn Bartlett finished runner-up in the 100-pound division. She pinned her way to the finals before losing a narrow 2-1 decision to Grand Island's Sandra Ren Jose in the championship match.

"Autumn had a much tougher go of it today than she did in week one," Wells said. "Overall, she wrestled well, coming up just one point short. Autumn, much like Morgan, is a very capable wrestler on her feet, but she also showed that she can throw when necessary in her semifinal match, turning a shot attempt into a nice throw."

Mary Ellen Zapata finished third in the 170-pound division.

Beatrice got fourth place finishes from Jordyn Kleveland in the 105-pound division, Jorja Boller in the 110-pound division, Megan Powers in the 125-pound division and Kristyanna Dibbles in the 170-pound division.

Alexandri Mason finished fifth in the 135-pound division for the Lady O and Ashton Hofeling finished sixth in the 120-pound division.

Wells said many of the girls wrestled very well at times, but didn't finish exactly how they wanted.

"Early in the season, we obviously want to win, but it is incredibly important that if we don't win, we learn," Wells said. "A number of our girls showed great growth today, whether it be from confidence, finding a technique they are finding success in, or just learning they have more in the tank than what they may give themselves credit for, our girls certainly got better today."

The Beatrice girls will be in action again Tuesday night when they host a dual with Crete.

"We need to keep improving and chasing our goals, because our goals are bigger than where we are at," Wells said. "Those goals can only come to fruition in February. One day at a time and we will see where we are when it comes time for districts."

The Fairbury girls were able to score 60 points at the Fairbury Invite.

Makena Schramm was able to win the 190-pound division with a pinfall win over Schuyler's Gina Alba in the finals.

Gabby Phillips finished fifth in the 130-pound division and Heidi Ramos finished sixth in the 170-pound division.