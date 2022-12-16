Lady O wrestlers finish runner-up at Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls wrestling team came away with a runner-up finish at the Fairbury Invite on Thursday.

There were girls competing at the meet from 20 different schools and the Lady O finished with 126 points, which was bested only by team champion Columbus Lakeview's 143 points. Nebraska City was third with 93 points.

Beatrice Coach Corey Wells said the coaching staff is incredibly proud of how the girls came out and fought in their matches.

"We had a couple of different girls tonight who were down in their matches but they kept pushing the pace with their opponents and kept grinding and we were able to come out on top on a number of those matches," Wells said.

Beatrice had two individual champions. Morgan Maschmannl, who is ranked No. 7 in the state, continued her hot start to the season with a championship in the 115-pound division. Maschmann won all three of her matches by pin, including pinning Nebraska City's Rylee Packett in the championship match.

Wells said Maschmann comes into the wrestling room every day wanting to get better. He said prior to Thursday's tournament, they discussed last year's Fairbury Invite when Maschmann had just joined the team and hadn't wrestled a single match yet.

"She is very driven and she is constantly looking to learn and improve her craft as a wrestler," Wells said. "To see the growth she has made in a year is a testament to her hard work and motivation to get better. She simply doesn't take days off

Alex Mason picked up a championship in the 135-pound division. Mason also won all three of her matches by pin, including a pin over Centura's undefeated Sarah Klein in the championship bout.

Wells said Mason has been a pleasant surprise so far for the Lady O. She has come away as a champion in two of the three tournaments they've competed at.

"Alex is a very tough, relentless wrestler who never gives up on herself and does a good job of staying in the match," Wells said. "Just like any new wrestler, she ends up in some tough spots, but she has a knack for finding a way out of many of those positions."

The Lady O had three runner-up finishes. Autumn Bartlett scored a pin in her semifinal match of the 100-pound division, but lost by pin to undefeated and No. 1 ranked Payton Thiele of Louisville.

Wells said Bartlett went for a big move early and it didn't work out and got themselves into a hole.

"Payton is a very sound wrestler and when she builds a lead, she does a good job of keeping it," Well said. "Autumn did have a good tournament though, and she worked to open up some of her offense in her semifinal match."

In the 105-pound division, Jordyn Kleveland went 1-1 on the night in a three-person round robin bracket to finish second in her weight class. Wells said Kleveland wrestled well in both of her matches. Her one loss was to the No. 8 ranked wrestler in the state, Azaria Ruby of Nebraska City.

"Jordyn then did a good job of bouncing back and wrestling very well against Alvarado," Wells said. "Being able to bounce back like that isn't always easy, but she did a very good job of it. She works hard each day and she is really showing growth as our season goes along."

In the 110-pound division, Jorja Boller picked up pinfall wins in her first two matches before losing by pinfall to No. 2 ranked Jocelyn Prado of Johnson County Central in the championship match.

"Jorja wrestled tough today," Well said. "She was able to open up her offense on our feet a bit, finding some success in areas, working towards getting takedowns. If you are going to lose in the finals, it might as well be to a top-ranked wrestler. Jorja is making strides and has been a solid freshman for us."

Ashton Hofeling went 4-1 in the 120-pound division to finish third place. Wells said Hofeling showed an extra gear they hadn't seen from her so far this year. Her lone loss was to No. 5 ranked Lacy Lemburg of Columbusk Lakeview, but she bounced back in her last matgch.

"Ashton epitomized one of the things we have talked about this year with our girls," Wells said. "Our girls work hard in the room and really focus on our wrestling conditioning and that showed in one of her matches tonight. She had her opponent worn out in the match and she just took over the match from there."

The Lady O will be in action again one more time before the holiday break on Saturday when they travel to the Omaha Skutt Invite.

Several other Sunland teams competed at the Fairbury Girls Invite on Thursday. Johnson County Central finished eighth at the meet.

In addition to Jocelyn Prado's championship in the 110-pound division, Rita Ceballos finished second in the 155-pound division and Alejandra Reyes finished fourth in the 115-pound division.

The Fairbury girls finished ninth in the team standings. Makena Schramm won an individual championship in the 190-pound division while Heidi Ramos finished runner-up in the 170-pound division. Aspen Swanda finished fourth in the 190-pound division.

Wilber-Clatonia's Anne Hegwald finished fourth in the 140-pound division.