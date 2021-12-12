Lady O wrestlers make history at Crete Invite

CRETE -- Forty-eight seconds into the second period, Megan Powers was able get her opponent from Adams Central to her back to get a pinfall win.

When the referee's hand hit the mat to declare Powers the winner, her teammates sitting next to the wrestling mat erupted with cheers.

Powers would come up short in her next two matches, but that first win etched her name into Beatrice history as the first Lady O wrestler to score a pinfall win in an NSAA sanctioned event.

Prior to last season, any girls wanting to compete in wrestling had to wrestle against the boys. Last year, as an emerging sport, there were several girls-only tournaments as well as a girls state tournament that was sponsored by the Nebraska State Wrestling Coaches Association

This season marks the first season in which girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport by the NSAA. The Crete Invite was the first opportunity for the Beatrice girls to compete.

Corey Wells, who is a Beatrice assistant wrestling coach and is serving as the girls coach, said going into the season, they weren't sure how many team members they were going to have. They estimated anywhere between three and 12.

Seven girls eventually committed to the team and five competed in their first ever wrestling matches on Saturday at the Crete Invite.

"To say there were nerves would be a major understatement," Wells said. "To be the first is always tough and I can't say how much respect I have for these girls for being willing to embrace it and carry the torch for younger girls to have this opportunity in the future."

Raquel Moore and Autumn Bartlett were the only Beatrice wrestlers returning with experience and they led the way for the Lady O.

Moore pinned her way through the 120-pound division to win the first individual championship in Lady O wrestling history. Autumn Bartlett got pins in her first two matches, but came up just short in her championship match to finish runner-up in the 100-pound division.

Olivia Hatzenbuehler picked up three wins on the day in the 138-pound division, but came up just short of earning a medal.

Other trailblazer wrestlers for the Lady O included Powers, Jordyn Kleveland, Ashton Hofeling and Kristyanna Dibbles. The Lady O ended up finishing seventh out of 15 teams.

Wells said the Crete Invite was a great experience for the girls as it had both the boys and girls tournament going on at the same time, giving it a "big stage" feel and creating a noisy environment in the gym.

"Before the meet, we asked the girls to go out and compete," Wells said. "I feel our girls did that today and I am really proud of their effort. Today was day one. We reminded them that. While we wanted to win today, more importantly is that we continue to get better so that we can win in February when it really counts. Our girls gained a ton of experience today."

Beatrice head wrestling coach Jordan Johnson said he was proud of how the girls competed in their first meet.

"The experience of Raquel (Moore) and Autumn (Bartlett) really helped the team and made things easier." Johnson said. "These girls are going to set the standard here at Beatrice for others to follow."

Last year's NSWC Girls State Tournament had just over 300 competitors. As this season began, there are more than 700 girls participating in wrestling.

That large number has made the NSAA rethink their district format as they were expecting similar numbers to last year. There was originally going to be two districts and the top four would qualify for state in each weight class.

But with 100 teams fielding girl wrestlers, it wasn't feasible to put 50 teams into a district, so the NSAA had to change it to four districts with the top three qualifying for the state tournament. The girls state tournament will be wrestled right alongside the boys state tournament in Omaha.

But first things first, as the Beatrice girls have a full nine-event schedule to wrestle before they get to districts and state. The next event will be this Thursday when they compete at the Fairbury Invite.

"I'm excited to see these girls continue to get better and watch the sport of wrestling grow as these girls continue to show what Lady O wrestling is all about," Wells said.

Fairbury and Wilber-Clatonia also had wrestlers competing at the Crete Invite. Fairbury's MaKena Schramm scored three pinfall wins on her way to a championship in the 185-pound division.

