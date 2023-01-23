Lady O wrestlers win first ever team championship

LEXINGTON -- The Beatrice wrestling teams traveled to the Lexington Invite over the weekend and the Beatrice girls came away with a team championship.

The Lady O finished with 163 total points, which beat Adams Central's 157 and Lexington's 141. There was a total of 18 teams competing in the girls meet on Friday.

It was the Beatrice girls' first team championship in program history.

Beatrice girls Coach Corey Wells said it was a great example of a true team win as they only had one individual champion, but were able to have 10 of their 12 wrestlers make the medal stand.

"Some other teams had more finalists and more champions, but we had so many girls contribute team points today and find a way on the medal stand that it made up the difference," Well said. "Even our girls who didn't finish as high as they wanted can take pride in how hard they push their practice partners, pushing them to the next level as well."

The Beatrice girls had one team champion. Morgan Maschmann was able to capture the 115-pound division. She won by pinfall over Ainsworth's Jolyn Pozehl in the championship match. Maschmann's semifinal win was her 50th career win.

The Lady O also had two runner-up finishes. Autumn Bartlett finished second in the 100-pound division. Her lone loss came in the championship to Aubree Stutzman of Sandhills Valley by pinfall.

Bartlett broke her own school record of fastest pin, earning an eight-second pin in her quarterfinal match.

"Autumn is a wrestler who is very quick and very strong for her weight class and she did a great job of using that strength and quickness, getting in on a deep double leg and took her opponent straight to her back for the fall," Wells said.

Kristyanna Dibbles finished runner-up in the 190-pound division after going 2-2 in the tournament.

Beatrice got fourth place finishes from Ashton Hofeling in the 120-pound division, Alex Mason in the 135-pound division Mary Ellen Zabata in the 155-pound division and Faith Husband in the 235-pound division.

Finishing fifth was Megan Powers in the 125-pound division and finishing sixth in the 130-pound division was Elizabeth Thuernagle.

Beatrice coach Corey Wells said the team's goal is to be peaking at the right time.

"We have been in contention with the top teams multiple times at tournaments this year," Wells said. "So to take that next step and come out on top here, towards the end of the season, is great. We want to keep progressing forward and not let this be our peak. Our focus is still on performing our best in Fremont at districts."

The Beatrice girls will be in action again Tuesday night when they host a dual with Millard South at the Hevelone Center, which will be senior night.

The Beatrice boys wrestling team competed at the Lexington Invite on Saturday and finished seventh.

They finished with 112 points, which put them behind Bennington (203.5), North Platte (188), Hastings (161.5), Wray (152), Cozad (138) and Lexington (112.5)

There was a total of 16 teams competing at the boys meet.

Beatrice had one individual champion. Deegan Nelson captured the 195-pound division and winning a 2-1 tiebreaker in his championship win over Eli Boryca of Cozad.

Caden Eggleston finished third for the Orangemen in the 152-pound division.

Finishing fourth was Gavin Vanover at 120 and Kruse Williamson at 160. Cole Karlin finished fifth at 113, Merrick Johnson finished sixth at 170 and Takeo Glynn finished sixth at 285.

The Beatrice boys wrestling team will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Meet at Wahoo.