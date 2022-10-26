Lady O's season ends with loss to Crete

FIRTH -- The Beatrice volleyball team got off to a hot start in the B-5 Subdistrict semifinals, but were unable to keep it going.

Beatrice, the No. 3 seed in the subdistrict, fell to No. 2 seed Crete in four sets 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 at Norris High School.

After the loss, the Lady O sits just outside of the top 16 in the Class B wildcard ratings, meaning they won't qualify for a district final.

Crete went on to lose to top-seeded Norris in straight sets in the subdistrict final.

Things were looking good for Beatrice early on. They vaulted out to a 7-3 lead in the first set behind a kill each from Anna Gleason, Avery Martin and Ellie Jurgens as well as a double block by Kiera Busboom and Anna Gleason.

Beatrice still maintained an 11-6 lead before a kill each from Emily Allen and Jurgens and an ace serve by Busboom made it 14-6. They then scored three of the next four points to make it 17-7 before coasting to the 25-11 win.

The Lady O fell behind 8-4 in the second set, but fought back to tie it 11-11. Crete then scored seven straight points to make it 18-11.

Beatrice fought back to within three at 20-17, then again at 21-18 and again at 23-20, but Crete got two straight points to put the set away 25-20.

Crete jumped out to a 9-7 lead in the third set, forcing an early Beatrice timeout. They led by as many as four at 15-11 before the Lady O fought back to within one at 18-17, forcing a Crete timeout.

Beatrice then tied it at 18-18, but Crete scored four of the next five points to make it 22-19. They then scored two of the next three to win the set 25-20.

Beatrice vaulted out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth set, but Crete came back with six straight points to make it 6-4, forcing a Beatrice timeout.

The set remained close throughout, with nobody leading by more than three points. Crete had a 22-21 lead and then scored three straight points to win the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.

Beatrice coach Melissa Carper said Crete did a good job of adjusting after her team won the first set.

"They stepped up, tried some new things and got more aggressive," Carper said. "They just stayed more aggressive than we did."

Carper said there was a lot of good and bad to take away from Tuesday night's match.

"We had some players make some really good plays and some players that had a good night," Carper said. "But what we lacked was mental toughness and mental focus, like what to do with the ball and where to put the ball and stay aggressive in key moments."

Beatrice finishes with a 12-17 record. It was the final match for their lone senior, Emily Allen.

"I told Emily how proud I was of how much she improved from one year to the next," Carper said. "I told the other girls that should be their goal -- to improve on their own in the off season and that will help us improve as a team and bring it all together."

With everybody else returning, Carper said she has high hopes Beatrice can have a solid team next year.

"We were a young team, but we also weren't young because we did have a lot of experience coming into this year," Carper said. "It's tough to look at next year with this season just ending tonight, but I do have a lot of experience and depth coming back and that is something I'll embrace come next August."