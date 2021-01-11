Lady Raiders advance in MUDECAS B Division

Southern’s Kaylee Klover drives in for an open layup as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Callie Cooper scores from the middle of the lane as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Katilyn Glathar scores on a layup during the first half as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Maddie Wegner drives toward the basket as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Tri County’s Morgan Stokebrand shoots during the first quarter as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Natalie Novak shoots from the corner as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Tri County’s Morgan Stokebrand (25) finds room to shoot near the baseline as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Ellie Schaardt scores on a break-away layup as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Katelyn Sanders (right) drives for a layup as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Katilyn Glathar scores near the basket as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Jaylie McNealy (23) controls a rebound as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Katelyn Sanders (left) passes the ball in front of HTRS defender Natalie Novak (right) as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Natalie Novak finds room to shoot as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Natalie Novak dribbles the ball in the backcourt as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Jaylie McNealy shoots during the first half as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Saydee Hardesty dribbles the ball near midcourt as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Aly Howe advances the ball across midcourt as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Masyn Arena (left) dribbles in front of HTRS defender Saydee Hardesty (right) as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Carleigh Weyers (right) steals the ball from HTRS’s Jaylie McNealy (left) as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Carleigh Weyers (24) shoots near the basket as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Meagan Sanders shoots from three point range as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Carleigh Weyers drives in for a layup as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Meagan Sanders dribbles around a defender as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Lewiston’s Katelyn Sanders (12) drives toward the basket during the first half as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
HTRS’s Katilyn Glathar (3) controls the opening tip as the HTRS Titans defeat the Lewiston Tigers in the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Callie Cooper dribbles the ball as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Kaylee Klover drives into the middle of the lane as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Kaylee Klover scores on an off-balance shot as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Callie Cooper (left) advances the ball as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Kaylee Klover (back) and Tri County’s Hannah Holtmeier (front) fight for a loose ball as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Tri County’s Karli Scherling (with ball) looks for an open teammate as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Kaylee Klover (43) shoots a layup as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Southern’s Alaina Klover (23) passes the ball during the first half as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Tri County’s Breanna Chapman drives in for a layup as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Tri County’s Breanna Chapman (left) passes the ball in front of Southern’s Kendrea Troxel (right) as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Tri County’s Alyssa Brown (left) shoots from the middle of the lane as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
Tri County’s Breanna Chapman (33) dribbles the ball between defenders as the Southern Raiders face the Tri County Trojans n the Girls B Division of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Beatrice, Neb.
The Southern Lady Raiders got off to a hot start in the MUDECAS B Division.
Southern, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated eighth-seeded Tri County 46-13 Monday night at Beatrice Middle School.
Southern jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 31-9 at half time. They then shut out Tri County in the third quarter to extended their lead to 39-9, allowing them to coast to the 46-13 win in the fourth quarter.
Callie Cooper led the way for Southern with 15 points while Tori Smith and Kaylee Klover had 10 points each. Alaina Klover had six points, Maddie Wegner had four points and Riley Forney-Short had one point.
Tri County was led by Samantha Rainey's four points. Carissa Lijewski, Hannah Holtmeier, Morgan Stokebrand and Taylor Koch had two points each while Alyssa Brown had one points.
Southern advances to play in the B Division semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School. They will play the winner of Monday's late game between fourth-seeded Johnson County Central and fifth-seeded Pawnee City. That game wasn't over by press time Monday night.
Tri County will play in a consolation game at 4 p.m. on Friday at Beatrice Middle School against the loser of JCC/Pawnee City.
HTRS beats Lewiston to advance to semis