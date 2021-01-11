Lady Raiders advance in MUDECAS B Division

The Southern Lady Raiders got off to a hot start in the MUDECAS B Division.

Southern, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated eighth-seeded Tri County 46-13 Monday night at Beatrice Middle School.

Southern jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 31-9 at half time. They then shut out Tri County in the third quarter to extended their lead to 39-9, allowing them to coast to the 46-13 win in the fourth quarter.

Callie Cooper led the way for Southern with 15 points while Tori Smith and Kaylee Klover had 10 points each. Alaina Klover had six points, Maddie Wegner had four points and Riley Forney-Short had one point.

Tri County was led by Samantha Rainey's four points. Carissa Lijewski, Hannah Holtmeier, Morgan Stokebrand and Taylor Koch had two points each while Alyssa Brown had one points.

Southern advances to play in the B Division semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School. They will play the winner of Monday's late game between fourth-seeded Johnson County Central and fifth-seeded Pawnee City. That game wasn't over by press time Monday night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tri County will play in a consolation game at 4 p.m. on Friday at Beatrice Middle School against the loser of JCC/Pawnee City.