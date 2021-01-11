 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Raiders advance in MUDECAS B Division
View Comments
top story

Lady Raiders advance in MUDECAS B Division

{{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Lady Raiders got off to a hot start in the MUDECAS B Division.

Southern, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated eighth-seeded Tri County 46-13 Monday night at Beatrice Middle School.

Southern jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 31-9 at half time. They then shut out Tri County in the third quarter to extended their lead to 39-9, allowing them to coast to the 46-13 win in the fourth quarter.

Callie Cooper led the way for Southern with 15 points while Tori Smith and Kaylee Klover had 10 points each. Alaina Klover had six points, Maddie Wegner had four points and Riley Forney-Short had one point.

Tri County was led by Samantha Rainey's four points. Carissa Lijewski, Hannah Holtmeier, Morgan Stokebrand and Taylor Koch had two points each while Alyssa Brown had one points.

Southern advances to play in the B Division semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School. They will play the winner of Monday's late game between fourth-seeded Johnson County Central and fifth-seeded Pawnee City. That game wasn't over by press time Monday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tri County will play in a consolation game at 4 p.m. on Friday at Beatrice Middle School against the loser of JCC/Pawnee City.

HTRS beats Lewiston to advance to semis

The Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer girls are the No. 3 seed in the MUDECAS B Division and they opened their tournament with a win over sixth-seeded Lewiston.

The Lady Titans won the game 47-20, advancing them into Thursday's semifinals.

HTRS led 15-8 after the first quarter and 27-10 at half time. They extended that lead to 37-16 in the third quarter before coasting to the 47-20 win.

Kaitlyn Glathar led the way for HTRS with 13 points while Ellie Schaardt was also in double figures with 10 points. Natalie Novak had nine points, Jacey Leech had eight points Jaylie McNealy had four points, Ally Howe had two points and Saydee Hardesty had one point.

HTRS' semifinal game will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School against seventh-seeded Palmyra. Lewiston will play in a consolation game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Beatrice Middle School against second-seeded Parkview Christian.

Palmyra advanced by defeating Parkview Christian in the first round 46-27. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Sports

Sunland hoops roundup

  • Updated

BoysDILLER-ODELL 49, EXETER-MILLIGAN 36Diller-Odell 14 11 16 8 -- 49Exeter-Milligan 2 13 15 6 -- 36Diller-Odell--Jurgens 17, Lyons 11, Meyer 1…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News