Lady Raiders hold off JCC to improve to 2-0

WYMORE -- The Southern girls basketball team doesn't have the biggest squad this season, but they're not using it as an excuse.

The Lady Raiders defeated Johnson County Central 49-39 Tuesday night at Southern High School in Wymore, improving their record to 2-0 on the season.

Southern has just nine girls on their roster and only seven were suited up against JCC.

Callie Cooper accounted for more than half of Southern's offense, scoring 27 points in the game.

Southern controlled the first half. They led 14-4 after the first quarter and 25-16 at half time. JCC was able to outscore Southern 17-5 in the third quarter, though, to take a 33-30 lead.

The Lady Raiders were able to flip the script in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Thunderbirds 19-5 in the fourth quarter to get the 49-39 win.

Southern head coach Jeff Murphy said despite the let-down in the third quarter in which they let JCC control the rebounding game, he was happy with how his team played overall -- especially defensively.

"Defensively, we found our rhythm again in that fourth quarter, we got to the free throw line and we hit some shots late," Murphy said.

Southern opened the fourth quarter on an 11-1 run with Cooper scoring eight of those points. She had 12 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter.

"Callie (Cooper) just finds ways to get to the rim," Muprhy said. "Sometimes she presses it a little bit, but that's OK because you get a lot out of her. Teams know they're going to have to stop her because she's going to put up a lot of points. She does a great job of creating."

Kendrea Troxel had 11 points for the Raiders while Alaina Klover had six and Riley Forney-Short had five.

Having just nine girls on the roster creates a challenge for Southern. Murphy says he's too old to get on the court with the team during practice, so live scrimmaging is a challenge.

"I'll get out there once in a while, but I'm too old," Murphy said laughing. 'So not getting to see a lot of live action is probably our biggest challenge, especially the week leading up to a game."

Another big challenge for Southern will be staying out of foul trouble. The Raiders had one girl foul out in the fourth quarter, which brought their total number of available players down to six. Freshman Addison Young had to step up and play more minutes in that fourth quarter.

"Addie Young does a good job defensively for us," Murphy said. "She's got a ways to go offensively, but she's learning."

Southern had prided themselves on playing good defense, but Murphy admits they had to change some things to try to stay out of foul trouble. They've traditionally played man-to-man defense in past seasons, but they'll be playing a lot more zone this year.

"We've had to switch it around because of the numbers we have out," Murphy said. "Our kids do a good job with it. Sometimes, though, when we get a girl in a trap, instead of shadowing the ball, we feel like we need to reach in and grab it and that's when we get ourselves into foul trouble, but we'll continue to work on it. I'm OK with still being aggressive, we just have to be careful with it."

Southern improves to 2-0 on the season. Their previous win was a 44-24 triumph over Palmyra. The Raiders will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Tri County.

Murphy said he's happy with what he's seen from his team so far this season.

"We've traditionally been a good defensive team and we're doing that again this year," Murphy said. "We'd like to see our girls hit a few more shots. We need them to step up and not be hesitant and we've been working on that every day in practice, so hopefully that will improve as the season goes."

JCC was led by Sunnie Rother's 10 points while Emma Swanda had nine, Ava Berkebile had eight, Arely Cabrales had six and Bailee Sterup, Jordan Albrecht and Madelyn Harrifeld had two each.

The Lady Thunderbirds fall to 1-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Syracuse.

Other Sunland girls scores DILLER-ODELL 56, THAYER CENTRAL 49 Diller-Odell 7 10 22 17 -- 56 Thayer Central 9 16 14 10 -- 49 Diller-Odell--Meyerle 8, Swanson 7, Hajek 1, Denner 9, Stanoshek 3, Weers 28. Thayer Central--Tietjen 20, Huhman 7, Richardson 2, Welch 6, Weidel 9, Hergott 5. DILLER-ODELL 56, THAYER CENTRAL 49 Diller-Odell 7 10 22 17 -- 56 Thayer Central 9 16 14 10 -- 49 Diller-Odell--Meyerle 8, Swanson 7, Hajek 1, Denner 9, Stanoshek 3, Weers 28. Thayer Central--Tietjen 20, Huhman 7, Richardson 2, Welch 6, Weidel 9, Hergott 5. SUPERIOR 35, FAIRBURY 25 Fairbury 6 6 6 7 -- 25 Superior 12 6 6 11 -- 35 Fairbury--Mans 6, Robertson 7, McCord 12. Superior--Kirchhoff 4, Cornell 3, Duncan 1, Gardner 8, Meyer 19.

