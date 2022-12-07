Lady Raiders rally from behind to beat JCC

TECUMSEH -- The Southern Lady Raiders erased a seven point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Johnson County Central on the road Tuesday night.

Kendrea Troxel made two free throws with one second left in the game to break a tie, giving the Lady Raiders a 37-35 at Johnson County Central High School in Tecumseh.

Callie Cooper led the way for Southern with 19 points, but Troxel's free throws were crucial because Cooper had just fouled out and wouldn't have been able to play if the game had gone to overtime.

"Callie Cooper fouling out isn't normal for her," Baumgartner said. "But everybody else stepped it up and played their role and found a way to pull it out and that's all you can ask for."

JCC had led for the majority of the game. They were ahead 10-8 after the first quarter and 22-17 at half time. They were leading 28-23 after three quarter and still maintained a 33-26 lead midway through the fourth quarter before Southern began to make their move.

Pressure defense and forcing turnovers allowed Southern to get back into it. A basket and two free throws by Cooper started the run and three straight free throws from Alaina Klover tied the game.

Cooper then got a steal and a lay up to give Southern a 35-33 lead, which was their first lead since the first quarter.

JCC would tie the game back up and then got the ball back with 10.6 seconds left. A three point attempt missed its mark and Troxel was able to dribble the length of the court and got fouled going in for a lay up. She hit both free throws to give Raiders the 37-35 win.

Freshman Calee Belding -- who came in for the fouled out Cooper -- was able to corral the rebound at the end before getting the ball to Troxel.

"Calee (Belding) got it to Kendrea (Troxel) and she was able to push it up and it worked out in our favor," Baumgartner said. "JCC played a heck of a game, but we were able to pull it out."

Southern has seven girls in their rotation, so playing a full court pressure defense isn't always an option, but it was their pressure defense that got them back into it in the fourth quarter.

"We put some ball pressure on them when it was a tight game and I think the girls did a really good job with that," Baumgartner said. "Kendrea Troxel and Jenna Forney did a good job pressuring their guards and the other girls filled in behind and it worked out for us."

Cooper's 19 points come on the heals of a season opening win over Palmyra in which she scored 29 points.

"With JCC's size, it was a bit more of a struggle for Callie to score early on inside," Baumgartner said. "They did a good job of staying straight up on her, but Callie is an extraordinary player that will play her tail off for you. She finds a way to get it done on the offensive end and she's got long and lengthy arms on the defensive end and finds a way to get a lot of tips."

In addition to Cooper's 19 points, Klover had nine, Troxel had six and Jenna Forney had three.

Bailee Sterup led the way for JCC with 12 points while Ashley Beethe, Sunnie Rother and Harley Lubben had six each and Arely Cabrales had three.

Southern improves to 2-0 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they host Tri County. JCC falls to 2-1 on the season and will host Syracuse on Thursday.

Other Sunland girls scores PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 58, NORRIS 51 Norris 11 14 6 12 8 -- 51 Papillion-La Vista South 9 4 12 18 15 -- 58 Norris--Rice 9, Kohler 8, Piening 7, Johnson 7, Sullivan 7, Kircher 5, Burbach 4, Keetle 2, I. Tidball 2. Papillion-La Vista South--Mauch 17, Lempp 16, Ullery 11, Solomon 10, Ligon 4. STERLING 62, FRIEND 41 Sterling 20 18 11 13 -- 62 Friend 8 6 14 13 -- 41 Road team--Richardson 28, Harms 16, Lafferty 9, Dolbow 5, Wusk 4. Home team--Taylin 17, Reagan 8, Shelby 8, Ella 4, Babe 2, Keila 2. SUPERIOR 47, FAIRBURY 14 Superior 9 18 10 10 -- 47 Fairbury 0 6 4 4 -- 14 Fairbury-- Kroeker 4, Sipek 4, Friesen 3, I Ohlde 2, M. Ohlde 1 LEWISTON 64, HTRS 31 Lewiston 14 18 7 25 -- 64 HTRS 8 5 9 9 -- 31 Lewiston-- K. Sanders 32, M Sanders 17, Weyers 13, Janssen 2 HTRS -- DNR More Sunland girls scores Tri County 51, Pawnee City 45 Thayer Central 51, Diller-Odell 34