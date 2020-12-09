Lady Raiders sprint past JCC

JCC's Arely Cabrales ended the run with a three pointer, but that would be JCC's last points of the half. A jumper by Tori Smith, two free throws by Kaylee Klover and a three point play by Cooper made it 35-9 at the half.

The second half was much of the same as the Raiders would go on to win 60-28.

Murphy was happy with how his defense played as well.

"The last couple years, we've been really good defensively and that's our goal every year," Murphy said. "To hold a team under 30 points is something we try to do and we've done that twice so far this year."

Kaylee Klover led the way for Southern with 20 points while Cooper had 16.

"Kaylee Klover is tough inside and does some really nice things," Murphy said. "Callie Cooper is just a physical strong girl, we just need to get her a little more confidence in her shot. She can hit some outside shots outside, but when we ge her into the paint around the rim, she's tough."

Smith had eight for Southern while Wegner and Troxel had six each and Alaina Klover had four.

Plager led the way for JCC with five points while Morgan, Berkebile and Saylor Rother had four points each.