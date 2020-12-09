Lady Raiders sprint past JCC

TEMCUMSEH -- The Southern Lady Raiders got off to a hot start against Johnson County Central and never looked back on their way to a 60-28 win Tuesday night at JCC High School in Tecumseh.
Southern vaulted out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 35-9 at half time. They led 45-12 after three quarters before coasting to the 60-28 win in the fourth quarter.
Southern head coach Jeff Murphy said he likes how his team set the tone early.
"We came out early and did some really nice things and made some shots," Murphy said. "Coming into the year, I didn't know how we would be offensively, but the first couple of games we've put up some points."
Southern's Callie Cooper and JCC"s Zadie Plager traded baskets to open the game, but another basket by Cooper, a fast break layup from Maddie Wegner and basket from Kaylee Klover on a baseline out of bounds play gave Southern an 8-2 lead.
JCC's Morgan Moran ended the run with a basket, but four straight points by Kaylee Klover made it 13-4 Moran would score again to make it 13-6, but five straight points by Cooper and a basket by Kendrea Troxel extended Southern's lead to 20-6 at the end of one quarter.
Kaylee Klover and Alaina Klover opened the second quarter with back to back baskets. A basket by Cooper and a jumper by Troxel made it 28-6.
JCC's Arely Cabrales ended the run with a three pointer, but that would be JCC's last points of the half. A jumper by Tori Smith, two free throws by Kaylee Klover and a three point play by Cooper made it 35-9 at the half.
The second half was much of the same as the Raiders would go on to win 60-28.
Murphy was happy with how his defense played as well.
"The last couple years, we've been really good defensively and that's our goal every year," Murphy said. "To hold a team under 30 points is something we try to do and we've done that twice so far this year."
Kaylee Klover led the way for Southern with 20 points while Cooper had 16.
"Kaylee Klover is tough inside and does some really nice things," Murphy said. "Callie Cooper is just a physical strong girl, we just need to get her a little more confidence in her shot. She can hit some outside shots outside, but when we ge her into the paint around the rim, she's tough."
Smith had eight for Southern while Wegner and Troxel had six each and Alaina Klover had four.
Plager led the way for JCC with five points while Morgan, Berkebile and Saylor Rother had four points each.
Southern is 2-0 on the season and they will host Tri County on Friday.
"It was just a good effort by our kids," Murphy said. "We're off to a 2-0 start and we've got a couple tough games Friday and Saturday, so a lot of basketball this week."
JCC is 0-2 on the season and they will host Syracuse on Thursday.
Other Sunland girls scores
STERLING 54, FRIEND 27
Sterling 23 13 11 7 -- 54
Friend 3 5 16 3 -- 27
Sterling--Richardson 14, Lafferty 8, Goracke 8, Wusk 7, Dolbow 6, Boldt 4, Harms 3, Wingert 2, Janssen 2.
Friend--Kraus 13, Schluter 6, Lawver 4, Brandt 2, Weber 2.
MERIDIAN 24, DESHLER 23
Meridian 5 3 3 13 -- 24
Deshler 7 10 4 2 -- 23
Meridian--Pribyl 2, Kujaith 1, Kort 9, Stewart 3, Ward 3, Schropfer 6,
Deshler--Kleen 3, Nash 6, Holtzen 2, Schardt 1, Schmidt 3, Peterson 3, Seiber 5.
FAIRBURY 38, SUPERIOR 36
Superior 5 14 7 10 -- 36
Fairbury 2 5 16 15 -- 38
Superior--Meyer 15, Kirkhoff 6, Blackburn 5, Gardner 5, McMeen 3, Kobza 2.
Fairbury--Ohlde 12, McCord 10, Mans 7, Tracy 7, Robertson 2.
THAYER CENTRAL 40, DILLER-ODELL 27
Thayer Central 4 12 18 6 -- 40
Diller-Odell 6 9 6 6 -- 27
Thayer Central--Tietjen 20, Huhman 3, Richardson 3, Welch 1, Hergott 2, Souerdyke 7, Fangmeier 4.
Diller-Odell--Meyerle 4, A. Heidemann 6, Saathoff 2, Denner 9, K. Heidemann 6.
