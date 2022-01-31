Lady Titans fall to Elkhorn North in top 5 clash

OMAHA — There was a lot to celebrate last year for first-year program Elkhorn North, the biggest achievement, of course, being a Class B state championship.

But there was one prize that eluded the Wolves — the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament title plaque.

It's time to make more room in that still-new trophy case.

Behind a fast start and a balanced scoring attack, No. 2 Elkhorn North put away No. 4 Norris 54-37 on the Wolves' home floor to win the EMC Tournament on Friday night.

A year ago, it was Norris edging Elkhorn North for the title. It was the Wolves' only loss of the season. Elkhorn North went on to beat Norris in the state final.

"It feels good to be EMC Tournament champions," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. "We talked about that — we didn't get that one last year down there so we wanted to protect our home court and try to get that victory. The girls are excited about that."

Friday's game went back-and-forth over the first number of possessions before the Wolves took control with a big run over the first and second quarters. A Reilly Palmer three-pointer gave her team a 30-11 lead and Norris was never able to recover.

"Getting one shot and done and they're getting rebounds in transition, and I think we went 0-for-7 in that stretch," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "That just really opened up the game and we couldn't recover from that.

"I thought we did some good things, I thought we had some good spurts, but we just couldn't cut the deficit."

Sophomore Britt Prince led the way with 13 points and seven assists, and she got plenty of help. Junior Hannah Nadgwick had 11 points, senior Molly Bruggeman had 10 and Palmer chipped in nine.

"It wasn't our sharpest game for sure offensively, but when you play against junk defense, it's more difficult to really get into a flow," Ann Prince said. "I thought at times we did well with that."

Friday marked the defending state champion's biggest game since a 63-54 loss to now No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Jan. 7.

It served as a learning lesson for the Wolves (17-1), who entered the season as the team to beat in Class B.

"I thought that was a great wake-up call that, hey, you got get better," Ann Prince said. "Everybody's coming for you, everybody's gunning for you, every night you got to be ready to go or you're going to get knocked off, so I thought we have responded extremely well since that time."

Norris (14-2), meanwhile, will look to bounce back. The Titans play No. 10 Beatrice on Tuesday and they'll be back on this court on Feb. 11 for another shot at Elkhorn North.

"We're going to see them in two weeks but we're not worried about that right now," Hagerman said. "What we're worried about is one game at a time and if this game made us better … learn from this, what we can take, what are some good things, what are some things we can work on."

Junior Gracie Kircher and senior Sydney Jelinek each had eight points for Norris.

"They're a good team," Ann Prince said of the Wolves' new EMC rivals. "They're a dangerous team that can beat anybody in the state on a given night. They didn't shoot the ball overly well tonight and we know that."

