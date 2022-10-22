 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Titans win second straight title

KEARNEY -- The Norris Lady Titans captured their second consecutive Class B State Cross Country Championship Friday in Kearney.

The Lady Titans finished with a team score of 50, which beat runner-up Bennington's 69 and third place Elkhorn's 76.

Norris was led by Atlee Wallman, who finished runner-up individually with a time of 19:43. She was bested only by Madison Seiler of Gering, who finished with a time of 19:13.

Ellie Thomas finished fourth for the Lady Titans with a time of 19:55 and Kendall Zavala finished seventh with a time of 20:18.

Kennedy Powell finished 47th with a time of 22:23 and Hailley Finkner finished 51st with a time of 22:40. Tanna Petsche rounded things out for Norris with a 75th place time of 23:52.

Beatrice had two girls competing. Addison Perrett finished 38th with a time of 22:05 and  Kendall Hein finished 60th with a time of 23:04.

Norris' Riley Boonstra won the Class B boys individual state championship. His time of 16:14 beat runner-up Jayden Ureste of Lexington's time of 16:29.

The Norris boys finished fourth as a team. Wyatt Behrens finished 11th in the individual standings with a time of 16:55. Eli VanBrocklin finished 44th with a time of 18:03, Samuel Talero finished 52nd with a time of 18:11.6, Dalton Weber finished 54th with a time of 18:11.8 and Cole Bare finished 79th with a time of 19:08

Beatrice had two runners competing in the Class B boys race. Josiah Quinones finished 71st with a time of 18:48 and Bryan Price finished 80th with a time of 19:10.

Lexington won the Class B boys team championship with Omaha Skutt finishing runner-up and Blair finishing third.

The Tri County boys finished fifth as a team in the Class D boys team standings.

Carter Siems led the way for the Trojans, finishing 14th in Class D with a time of 17:40. Carter Holtmeier finished 17th with a time of 17:46. Lucas Lewandowski finished 69th with a time of 19:05.

Ethan Jobman finished 111th for the Trojans while Ethan Rosenthal finished 118th.

Freeman's Jobjosiah Muthiani finished 23rd in the Class D boys race with a time of 18:01. Wesley Havelka finished 42nd with a time of 18:24.

Johnson County Central's Hayden Husky finished 34th in the Class D boys race with a time of 18:16.

Trey Robertson of Wallace was the Class D boys state champion with a time of 16:38 while Jarrett Miles of North Platte St. Patrick's was runner-up with a time of 16:45.

Cornerstone Christian was the Class D boys team champion while North Platte St. Patrick's was runner-up.

In the Class D girls race, Tri County's Isabelle Peters finished seventh with a time of 20:29. Evelyn Baker finished 58th for the Lady Trojans with a time of 22:56.

JCC's Madison VanLaningham finished 39th with a time of 22:32. Pawnee City's Emily Lytle finished 62nd with a time of 23:00.

Jordyn Arens of Crofton won the Class D girls race with a time of 19:29 while Katherine Kerrigan of Ainsworth finished runner-up with a time of 20:12.

Hemingford won the Class D girls team championship while Ainsworth finished runner-up.

