Lady Wolverines rally late to beat Tri County

DEWITT -- The Wilber-Clatonia girls basketball team used a 10-0 run in the fourth to win their season opener over Tri County.

The Lady Wolverines defeated the Trojans 36-26 Thursday night at Tri County High School.

The two teams traded leads throughout the first three quarters. Tri County grabbed the first lead of the game when Aubrey Siems scored on a take to the basket.

Wilber-Clatonia's Amy Kozak answered with a three pointer, but a basket by Ellie Peters, a free throw by Karli Scherling and a steal and lay up by Ashton Schwisow gave Tri County a 7-3 lead.

Wilber-Clatonia's Jera Schuerman ended the run with a jumper, but Tri County's Isabelle Peters came back with a three pointer to make it 10-5. Carly Rains ended the first quarter scoring with a basket to get the Wolverines back within three at 10-7.

Emily Ehlers opened the second quarter scoring with a basket in the post and Schuerman followed that up with a take to the hoop to give Wilber-Clatonia an 11-10 lead.

Tri County's Catrina Washburn scored on a put back basket, but a lay up by Kelsey Kotas made it 13-12.

The two teams traded free throws before a three pointer by Isabelle Peters and two free throws gave Tri County an 18-14 lead at the half.

Tri County extended their lead to six when Scherling opened the third quarter with a take to the hoop.

Wilber-Clatonia would rally for eight straight points, though, to take a 22-20 lead. Jordan Musil had four points during that run while Ehlers also had a basket.

Wilber-Clatonia maintained a 24-22 lead after three quarters and the score remained tied 26-26 early in the fourth quarter, but Wilber-Clatonia ended the game on a 10-0 run.

Kelsey Kotas had six points during the run while Madison Vogel and Ehlers had a basket each, making the final score 36-26.

Kotas led the way for the Wolverines with 10 points while Schuerman and Ehlers had six points each. Musil had four, Kozak and Melody Novotny had three each and Rains and Vogel had two points each.

Isabelle Peters had eight points for Tri County while Ellie Peters had six, Scherling and Washburn had three each and Kenzie Strein, Siems and Ella Clark had two each.

The Lady Wolverines will be in action again Friday when they host Heartland. Tri County will be in action on Saturday when they host Johnson County Central.

Other Sunland girls scores Freeman 44, Palmyra 29 Lewiston 57, Friend 22 Norris 59, Waverly 37 Diller-Odell 67, Pawnee City 25