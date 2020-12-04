Lady Wolverines use hot start to beat Tri County

DEWITT -- The Wilber-Clatonia girls basketball team jumped out to an 18-1 lead against Tri County Thursday night and never looked back.
It was the season opener for the two rival schools and the Lady Wolverines would go on to win 42-21 at Tri County High School.
Abby Rezny would set the tone early, scoring seven of Wilber-Clatonia's 12 points in the first quarter, giving the Wolverines a 12-1 lead after one quarter. Nevaeh Honea had five points in the opening quarter while Alyssa Brown also had a point.
Wilber-Clatonia then scored the first six points of the second quarter to make it 18-1.
Tri County then had their best run of the night when they scored seven of the game's next 10 points. Karli Scherling had a three pointer, while Hannah Holtmeier and Morgan Stokebrand had two points each.
Wilber-Clatonia would maintain a 24-10 lead at half time. They outscored Tri County 5-3 in the third quarter to make it 29-13. They would be able to coast to the 42-21 win in the fourth quarter.
Honea led the way for Wilber-Clatonia with 15 points while Rezny had 11 points. Claire Thompson had four points, Carly Rains had three points and Rylee Sand, Valerie Johnson, Jera Schuerman and Aspen Oliver had two points each. Haley Spilker added one point.
Morgan Stokebrand led Tri County with eight points while Karli Scherling had five points. Hannah Holtmeier had three points , Breanna Chapman had two points and Mallory Chavez, Jazmin Dike and Alyssa Brown had one point each.
Wilber-Clatonia was set to host Heartland Friday night while Tri County will travel to Lawrence-Nelson on Saturday.
Other Sunland scores
DILLER-ODELL 41, PAWNEE CITY 26
Diller-Odell 10 11 7 13 -- 41
Pawnee City 4 9 9 4 -- 26
Diller-Odell--A. Heidemann 20, Denner 10, K. Heidemann 6, Meyerle 5.
Pawnee City--Tegtmeier 12, Mal. Branek 4, Mad. Branek 4, Branch 4, Lytle 2.
FREEMAN 55, PALMYRA 39
Freeman 11 13 16 15 -- 55
Palmyra 10 6 18 5 -- 39
Freeman--Bures 29, Boyer 8, Anderson 7, Haner 4, Niles 3, Ideus 2, Haner 2.
Palmyra--Wilen 19, Gabriel 6, Ptacnik 6, Busch 5, Davis 2, Martin 1.
LEWISTON 47, FRIEND 36
Lewiston 11 6 21 9 -- 47
Friend 7 7 11 11 -- 36
Lewiston--Arena 3, K. Sanders 30, M. Sanders 10, Weyers 4.
Friend--Lawver 5, Brandt 13, Kraus 18.
