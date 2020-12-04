Lady Wolverines use hot start to beat Tri County

DEWITT -- The Wilber-Clatonia girls basketball team jumped out to an 18-1 lead against Tri County Thursday night and never looked back.

It was the season opener for the two rival schools and the Lady Wolverines would go on to win 42-21 at Tri County High School.

Abby Rezny would set the tone early, scoring seven of Wilber-Clatonia's 12 points in the first quarter, giving the Wolverines a 12-1 lead after one quarter. Nevaeh Honea had five points in the opening quarter while Alyssa Brown also had a point.

Wilber-Clatonia then scored the first six points of the second quarter to make it 18-1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tri County then had their best run of the night when they scored seven of the game's next 10 points. Karli Scherling had a three pointer, while Hannah Holtmeier and Morgan Stokebrand had two points each.

Wilber-Clatonia would maintain a 24-10 lead at half time. They outscored Tri County 5-3 in the third quarter to make it 29-13. They would be able to coast to the 42-21 win in the fourth quarter.