Lancaster players get chance to play in Freeman game

Waltke, a 6-3 junior and two-time all-state wide receiver who finished with 10 points, said about half of the Panthers’ players live in Lancaster County. While Palmyra is in Otoe County, the elementary school is west of there in Bennet, part of Lancaster County.

The Panthers’ high school wrestling team usually practices in Bennet, so their preseason workouts had to be moved to Palmyra to abide by the health directive.

“We’re lucky, very lucky,” Waltke said about being a Lancaster County resident on a basketball court for opening night. “We talk about it every day in practice how fortunate we are. We’re so close to so many kids from Lincoln who wish they could step on the floor, so we know we’re fortunate.”

For Palmyra, this is actually its second season dealing with COVID-19. The Panthers reached the Class C-2 state tournament last March, and it was the day before the first-round games that the strict 50-fan limit was imposed and the COVID-19 era in Nebraska began.

“That almost seems like yesterday. We went from being excited to play in the state tournament to worried that we might not get to play at all,” said Waltke, one of two starters back from that team. “It’s really hard to believe we’re still dealing with this after all this time.”