Larry Carlson set to be inducted into HOF

Beatrice native Larry Carlson is set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Carlson was an all-around athlete, but his best sport was baseball. He was a dominant pitcher, and in Midget Legion Baseball, he had a year in which he had a record of 15-0 while striking out 153 batters in 96 innings. He had an ERA of 0.82 and his team finished 27-0.

Following an equally dominant Legion career, he moved onto the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he played for the legendary Virgil Yelkin -- a Husker starter in football, basketball and baseball in the 1930s.

Carlson was nicknamed "The Firearm" and was the top relief pitcher for UNO. He played prior to the use of radar guns, but those whom he played with have testified to his live arm and nasty breaking pitch.

In 1969, Carlson had the lowest ERA in the Rocky Mountain League at 1.38. He played Semi-Pro ball for Filley in the State Tournament held in Wilber and for Lexington in the NIL.

In addition to his great baseball accomplishments, he challenged Gayle Sayers' long jump records with a jump of 22 feet. He also broke Bob Hohn's high school rushing record and was a first team all-state half back. He was also a three year starter in basketball.

Carlson said he was excited to receive that phone call that he was being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"It was pretty much unexpected," Carlson said. "I really didn't have any warning and one day, I get a call from Bob Steinkamp telling me I was going into the Hall of Fame. It was pretty exciting."

Carlson is most excited about his two daughters traveling in from St. Louis for Sunday's banquet.

"That means a lot to me because I don't have much family anymore," Carlson said. "My wife of 27 years passed away a year and a half ago, so having my daughters come share this moment with me will truly be special."

Carlson will be one of several inducted into the HOF on Sunday. Others include player Stan "Stretch" Martin of Alliance; Lincoln Manager Jim Thompson; Tekamah player Don Thomas; Battle Creek Umpire Bob Hughs; and Omaha player Larry Klein.

There will also be two Distinguished Service inductees, including Larry and Shirley Bornschlegl and Richard Mueller -- all of whom have played major parts in the development of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

The banquet is scheduled for Sunday at Country Cookin' Restaurant and Event Center in Beatrice-- which is the home of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. Social hour begins at 3:30 p.m. with the meal beginning at 5 p.m.

There will also be a live and silent auction with many outstanding pieces of sports memorabilia being auctioned off.

Tickets are still available for the banquet. They are $30 for adults and $15 for students. For tickets, call Bob Steinkamp at 402-239-8000.

