The York girls scored a goal with 14 minutes left in the game and that would be enough in a win over Beatrice Thursday night at the House of Orange.

Beatrice fell to the Lady Dukes 1-0, dropping their record to 0-2 on the season.

Head coach Bryan Heinz said he felt his team played well despite the loss.

"They are always going to play really hard and always going to be battling," Heinz said. "But they pretty much play every minute of every game because of our low numbers. It's always hard to ask the girls to run 80 minutes and play at a high level, but they really executed the game plan and we had plenty of opportunities, we just couldn't finish them -- which has been the story of the first two games."

York's goal came with 14 minutes remaining in regulation. It came off a corner kick.

"One of the York players got away from a defender and was by herself right in front of goal," Heinz said. "it was a pretty easy to finish on that ordeal. Just a break down in our defensive scheme and something we can get to working on."

Heinz said his team's defensive line is starting to gain confidence as the season progresses. They added three new faces down there.

"The communication from Alayna Happle has been really good and Macey Holthus is doing an outstanding job of putting her work ethic on the line and giving it everything she has for 80 minutes," Heinz said. "She is playing at a high level, even when fatigue sets in. Those two girls have really been leading us so far this season."

Heinz also said a lot of freshmen have stepped up in their first year of varsity soccer.

"Hats off to our freshmen as they've had to fill in some spots for players who are not with us anymore," Heinz said. "They were kind of thrown to the fire, but our numbers are low and they stepped up and have done a great job."

The Beatrice girls return to action on Saturday when they travel to Lincoln Lutheran. They travel to Waverly on Monday before returning home to host Norris on Thursday.

Heinz said despite the 0-2 start, he's seeing progress from his team and hopes that progress will continue as his younger players continue to gain experience.

"We are progressing well, but I'd like to see better shape from our team, connecting passes and looking to transition with speed and purpose," Heinz said. "We kind of picked up where we left off last year. We kept games close last year, but scoring opportunities came at a premium. This year, we are getting opportunities, but now we have to close the chapter and put goals into the back of the net."